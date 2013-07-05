The 10 Biggest Celebrity Social Media Feuds of All Time

Ah, social media—wherever would we be without it? It’s no secret that platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram have connected us in ways we never thought possible, and they’ve given us access to an elite world that most of us wouldn’t ever have the chance to see—the life of an A-list celebrity.
Of course, it’s particularly beneficial to be privy to the innermost thoughts of a social media-savvy star when they start to harbor negative feelings about another celebrity and decide to take to the internet and let it all out.
Every week, something else seems to happen, and it’s clear that there’s a definitely an endless pool of celebrity dustups carried out through social media over time.
The most recent: The slightly bizarre, if epic, social media feud that’s been going on between pop tart Miley Cyrus and 46-year-old Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O’Connor, who decided to berate Miley for her recent actions in a very public open letter.
It’s not as random as it seems considering Miley told Rolling Stone that her naked, sledgehammer-wielding “Wrecking Ball” video was inspired by O’Connor’s iconic video for“Nothing Compares 2 U.” (It’s also not random when you take into account O’Connor’s knack for stirring up controversy—you might recall her infamous 1992 “Saturday Night Live” appearance in which she tore up a picture of Pope John Paul II while saying, “Fight the real enemy!”)
In the letter—which Sinead said she wrote in “the spirit of motherliness and with love”—she warns Miley against the music industry, which she says will “prostitute you for all you are worth, and cleverly make you think it’s what YOU wanted,“ and also points out that Miley clearly doesn’t care for herself, and that it’s not in any way “cool” to be naked and licking sledgehammers in videos. “It is in fact the case that you will obscure your talent by allowing yourself to be pimped, whether it’s the music business or yourself doing the pimping.”
Miley has since bit back—where else?—on Twitter, mostly just being Miley, although one tweet—which read: Before there was Amanda Bynes, there was…” followed by a link to a photo of O’Connor could be considered pretty harsh, as it was a jab at the singer-songwriter’s bi-polar disorder.
Truthfully, Miley’s acting a little like petulant child and probably should have just taken the high road and ignored the letter, which—although it was clearly press bait and might have been presented in a too-public manner—had some pretty spot-on points.
We have a feeling this is isn’t the last online feud Miley’s going to get into, so until then, here are 10 of the biggest celebrity social media feuds of all time!
Joan Rivers vs. Rihanna: "Fashion Police" seems to be the basis of quite a few celebrity social media feuds. On an episode last year, Joan Rivers said "Rihanna confessed to Oprah Winfrey that she still loves Chris Brown. Idiot! Now it’s MY turn to slap her." Rihanna blasted back on Twitter, stating "Wow, you really do get slow when you're old huh? Slap on some diapers." Meanwhile, Rivers quipped back with a business proposition: "Honey, everyone knows: if he hits you once, he’ll hit you again. Read the statistics. PS — Would love to have you on Fashion Police!" Not surprisingly, RiRi has yet to appear on the E! show.
M.I.A. vs. Anderson Cooper: Politically outspoken singer M.I.A. took to Twitter to chat about a British documentary called "Sri Lanka's Killing Fields," writing: "@AndersonCooper called me a terrorist for speaking out, and expressed support for the SLgov when this was happening." Cooper was genuinely surprised, and tweeted back, "What are you talking about? You are mistaken, I never called you a terrorist. I don't even know who you are other than the lady who sang at superbowl...By the way, I defended your finger pointing at the superbowl, so check your facts. I've no idea what youre tweeting about." The feud lasted for a bit, with neither backing down—until M.I.A. conceded, and thanked Cooper for defending her controversial middle finger at the Super Bowl. Yeah, we're still confused, too.
Steven Tyler vs. Nicki Minaj: It all started when former "American Idol" judge Steven Tyler made a off-hand comment in an MTV News interview stating that he didn't think Nicki Minaj would appreciate Bob Dylan if he were a contestant on the show, since she was so harsh on the "Idol" hopefuls. The outspoken Minaj immediately took to Twitter where she claimed that Tyler was being racist for suggesting a rapper wouldn't like a rock icon, and her rabid fans started to attack Tyler's remarks as well. This was merely weeks after she tweeted not-so-kind things about her other feud with fellow "Idol" judge Mariah Carey.
Amanda Bynes vs. Perez Hilton: It's no surprise that Amanda Bynes has been going through something lately, and her bizarre social media behavior only adds the strangeness. Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton regularly chronicles Bynes' exploits, something she's apparently not thrilled about. She referred to him via Twitter as the "scum of the earth" and wrote: "He makes being gay look bad! No one wants to be a single parent bc no man wants them." Attempting to take the high road, Hilton stated that he wishes her the best and wishes he could give her a hug—as she clearly needs it.
Chris Brown vs. Pretty Much Everybody: Chris Brown is known for angrily sparring on social media with whomever criticizes him, and most recently that was TV producer Jenny Johnson—who has a history of instigating Brown by sending out negative tweets about him. After Brown posted a photo captioned "I look old as f--k! I'm only 23..." she tweeted back "I know! Being a worthless piece of s--t can really age a person." He responded vulgarly, stating, "take them teeth out when u Sucking my d--k HOE." Not one to back down, she replied, "It's 'HO' not 'HOE' you ignorant f--k." He's also been involved in an ongoing Twitter feud with country star Miranda Lambert, who's made numerous comments about his relationship with Rihanna following his 2009 arrest for assault.
Jon Hamm vs. Kim Kardashian: Last year in Elle UK, "Mad Men" star Jon Hamm stated: "Whether it's Paris Hilton or Kim Kardashian or whoever, stupidity is certainly celebrated. Being a f---ing idiot is a valuable commodity in this culture ... You're rewarded significantly." Kardashian fired back on Twitter with a well-thought out response: "I just heard about the comment Jon Hamm made about me in an interview. I respect Jon and I am a firm believer that everyone is entitled to their own opinion and that not everyone takes the same path in life. We’re all working hard and we all have to respect one another. Calling someone who runs their own businesses, is a part of a successful TV show, produces, writes, designs, and creates, 'stupid,' is in my opinion careless." Her loyal fans fired back at Hamm, but he remained completely unfazed.
LeAnn Rimes vs. Brandi Glanville: The country singer and "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star have been involved in a public feud for years, ever since Rimes ran off with Glanville's ex-husband, actor Eddie Cibrian. They regularly tweet passive aggressive messages to each other, with Glanville having a particular issue with the line in Rimes' bio that reads "Bonus mom," referring to her role as stepmother to Glanville's two sons with Cibrian. Given the enormous animosity these women feel towards one another, it's unlikely this one will be resolved anytime soon.
Rob Kardashian vs. Rita Ora: When Rob Kardashian began dating British singer and It-girl Rita Ora, it was nothing but love on social media: Instagram photos of their matching Rolexes and Cartier Love bracelets, adorable tweets toward one another, and regular proclamations of affection (at least from his end). That was all until it went sour when Rob randomly tweeted, "She cheated on me with nearly 20 dudes while we were together, I wonder how many she will sleep with now that we apart? But I mean 20?!!! How can a woman who is so busy trying to start her own career have time to be with so many dudes all while in a relationship?! I’m actually disgusted a woman could give up her body to more than 20 dudes in less than a year’s time while trying to start a career." Needless to say, that was the end of that cute courtship.
Dr. Phil vs. Lindsay Lohan: Lindsay Lohan hasn't ever hid her distaste for Dr. Phil, but it became much more vocal lately, when mom Dina Lohan was interviewed on his show. The controversial sit-down featured Dina looking a little worse for wear, with many speculating she was on drugs. LiLo wasn't having it, and "You should be ashamed of yourself. What kind of man takes advantage of a woman @her most vulnerable state? YOU are the fraud."
Rihanna vs. Ciara: One of R&B's biggest recent feuds has been between Rihanna and Ciara. It all started when Ciara made a comment on E!'s "Fashion Police" about how RiRi was once rude to her at an event. Rihanna caught wind of it, and tweeted, "My bad Ci, did I 4get to tip u? #howrudeofme." Ciara responded with, "Trust me Rhianna u dont want to see me on or off the stage." Rihanna sniped back, "Good luck with bookin that stage u speak of." The feud died down temporarily, but is still occurring, with members of Rihanna's "Navy" regularly tweeting negative things at Ciara's "C-Squad."