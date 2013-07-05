The 10 Biggest Celebrity Social Media Feuds of All Time

Ah, social media—wherever would we be without it? It’s no secret that platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram have connected us in ways we never thought possible, and they’ve given us access to an elite world that most of us wouldn’t ever have the chance to see—the life of an A-list celebrity.

Of course, it’s particularly beneficial to be privy to the innermost thoughts of a social media-savvy star when they start to harbor negative feelings about another celebrity and decide to take to the internet and let it all out.

Every week, something else seems to happen, and it’s clear that there’s a definitely an endless pool of celebrity dustups carried out through social media over time.

The most recent: The slightly bizarre, if epic, social media feud that’s been going on between pop tart Miley Cyrus and 46-year-old Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O’Connor, who decided to berate Miley for her recent actions in a very public open letter.

It’s not as random as it seems considering Miley told Rolling Stone that her naked, sledgehammer-wielding “Wrecking Ball” video was inspired by O’Connor’s iconic video for“Nothing Compares 2 U.” (It’s also not random when you take into account O’Connor’s knack for stirring up controversy—you might recall her infamous 1992 “Saturday Night Live” appearance in which she tore up a picture of Pope John Paul II while saying, “Fight the real enemy!”)

In the letter—which Sinead said she wrote in “the spirit of motherliness and with love”—she warns Miley against the music industry, which she says will “prostitute you for all you are worth, and cleverly make you think it’s what YOU wanted,“ and also points out that Miley clearly doesn’t care for herself, and that it’s not in any way “cool” to be naked and licking sledgehammers in videos. “It is in fact the case that you will obscure your talent by allowing yourself to be pimped, whether it’s the music business or yourself doing the pimping.”

Miley has since bit back—where else?—on Twitter, mostly just being Miley, although one tweet—which read: Before there was Amanda Bynes, there was…” followed by a link to a photo of O’Connor could be considered pretty harsh, as it was a jab at the singer-songwriter’s bi-polar disorder.

Sinead. I don't have time to write you an open letter cause Im hosting & performing on SNL this week. — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) October 3, 2013

Before Amanda Bynes…. There was…. pic.twitter.com/6JZPVnunPc — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) October 3, 2013

Truthfully, Miley’s acting a little like petulant child and probably should have just taken the high road and ignored the letter, which—although it was clearly press bait and might have been presented in a too-public manner—had some pretty spot-on points.

