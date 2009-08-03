Fashion-enthusiasts have become used to hearing words that might make them cringe: return-to-basics, simplification, downsizing. In a prosperous economic climate, simple, well-made staple pieces are important for every well-rounded closet, but now that times are tight, investment-pieces (think perfect high-waist shorts, flowy maxidresses, wide-leg trousers) form the bulk of new purchases.

“I’m feeling really simple,” Marsha Welcher said, sitting in her Greenwich Village apartment and studio. The designer behind two-and-a-half-year old Thayer, Welcher, 29, is in a streamlining mood. “I’m excited about ballet flats, men’s watches, t-shirts,” she said. “I have all these shoes, but all I want to wear are these beat-up old espadrilles and a scarf on my head.”

Even if one isn’t familiar with Welcher’s ultra-wearable clothes, one can surmise from her down-to-earth living and work space that the designer is a lover of basics with a twist. Her clothes are infused with surprise elements like geometric cut-outs and varied textures that add dimension to Thayer’s shift dresses, blouses, and jumpers.



One catches reflections of these elements in the empty, rectangular frames, family photos, and local artwork adorning the walls in Welcher’s living room, where she says she’ll play old French and Italian films while working, just to listen to the words and music. It’s a warm, welcoming space–on the wall is an antique painting of the Old West that belonged to her grandparents, for whom Thayer is named. And a mini-trampoline is tucked next to her stereo.

Amidst the sometimes distant fashion industry, Welcher is anything but inaccessible. She uses models in her lookbooks but prefers to use her friends. “They’re the ones that inspire me the most and embody the clothes best,” Welcher said.

The FIT grad studied the business side of fashion in school and was an accessories editor at Lucky before becoming a stylist, a career path she would have happily continued ambling down.

“I had the best job in the world,” Welcher said of styling for Neiman Marcus and Michael Kors. “It was like playing dress-up with all these amazing things.” However, Welcher’s knack for throwing together an outfit (and wielding safety pins to alter her own clothes) led to clothing requests. Nearly three years ago, fashion editor Ariela Suster, wanted something made for her birthday and asked Welcher to devise a dress. “I lost sleep over it,” Welcher said. “I used probably 30 safety pins, and I think I had to cut her out of it at the end of the night.”

The resulting blue strapless number marked the start of Welcher’s career as a designer, and the line that would become Thayer. A month after that dress debuted, Welcher flew to her hometown of Madison, Wisconsin, sketches in hand, and went on a 48-hour cutting and stitching bender with her mother.

“We literally sat down in Hancock Fabrics, spread out, and made patterns,” said Welcher, who now depends on a Garment District production company to make her drawings and ideas reality. She flew back to New York with twelve dresses in hand–the inaugural Thayer collection. The next week Shopbop snapped up the effortless pieces and held a two-year exclusive on the line, a development that still seems to leave Welcher genuinely wide-eyed. “I wasn’t expecting this to fall into my lap,” she said.

For Fall, Welcher’s vision translates into gray and black with signature pops of color in silk, satin, and velvet. Standout pieces include super wide-leg gray pleated trousers, shown with an open-backed fuschia silk top, and an origami-esque royal blue velvet dress. The collection is rounded out with fun, on-trend, almost boxy shapes. Clothes to invest in, and perfect for a pared-down closet.

Since the business aspect of fashion comes naturally to Welcher, she welcomes the shift in buying habits ushered in by the current economic state because she knows people will choose more carefully. “The economy may be bad, but that’s made me stronger in every aspect,” she said. “I’m so on top of my game right now, because I have to be. Every detail requires thought.”