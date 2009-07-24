Women are constantly being bombarded with lessons on how to flirt. From The Rules, to Cosmo, to Gerard Butler telling Katherine Heigl how she can catch a man with her cleavage in this week’s The Ugly Truth, it’s assumed that we must be taught the perfect come-hither stare or quick-on-your-feet quip to attract the ideal mate.

In my experience, ladies don’t do too badly with flirting. In fact, we’re pretty good at it. It’s actually men who may need a lesson on what not to say. All too often flirting seems to be going well until he says something so outrageous that it causes you to stop in your tracks and proclaim (even if only in your mind), “Oh my god! Are you serious?

More often than not, these statements seem as though they were meant to be compliments. Instead of scoring major points, he gets a fake time check and a quick brush off.

I’ve started compiling these mood killing one-liners:

“I’m so glad I ended up talking to you instead of that other girl. She was so fat.”

“Wow. You straightened your hair. It’s so much prettier this way.”

“I think it’s adorable that you’re so flakey.”

“I can tell you want it. C’mon, it’s obvious.”

“I can’t believe you’re Jewish. I never find Jewish girls attractive. And I never like them.”

“This is the most unromantic thing I’ve ever said: it usually only takes me two minutes…

No, I actually lied. It takes me a really, really long time.”

In the words of Liz Lemon: “That’s a deal-breaker, ladies.”

Really, boys? I mean, really? Is this your A-game? I’m not buying it. I feel like there were good morsels somewhere in these moments. (Well, not actually- that last one was definitely a lost cause.) I think many of these guys were actually trying to compliment me. Instead, their terrible case of foot-in-mouth syndrome quickly ended any chance at dating. Or at least what would have been a fun Friday night.

What’s the worst thing you’ve heard lately, or are you the one dishing out horrible one-liners?