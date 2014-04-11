Flower Halo Guru That Madonna Girl on What to Wear to Coachella

Michelle Madonna is the founder and designer of flower halo line That Madonna Girl. Her thousands of online followers, dubbed “flower children,” wear her flower halos at music festivals around the country—especially Coachella. Seen on everyone from Paris Hilton to Lindsay Lohan, she’s now expanded her mini empire into other flower-themed accessories. Read below to see how she styles her music festival outfits with fun flowers!

To Indio we go! I’ve got my Coachella outfits all picked out for the UGG Australia and StyleCaster Style Haven, and I’ll also be hosting a DIY flower crown tutorial where you can #ChooseYourHue and create your own TMG halo, complete with whatever beads you’d like! If you’re not heading to the festival, but want to be a part of the fun, be sure to check out my Instagram as well as UGG Australia’s Instagram to keep up on all the festivities.

It’s hard to believe that this will actually be my sixth visit to Coachella—I think it’s safe to say that I’m now an expert in the perfect Coachella outfit. It’s important not only to look stylish but also to be comfortable: My first year, I thought, “It’s hot—the less clothes, the better!” It turns out that it gets really dusty and pretty cold at night, so I learned my lesson. Here are three outfits to give you some inspiration on what to wear to the festival!

Outfit #1: Some of my festival staples include fringe, a flower halo, and a pair of stylish boots. Combat boots, cowboy boots—any pair of comfy boots are pretty much perfect. They’ll keep your feet clean and keep you warm during the chilly desert nights. UGG Australia’s Darling Boot is one of my faves! It works perfectly paired with ‘The Jesse‘ halo, a Sabo Skirt romper, and a fringe bag like this one from Farber!



Outfit #2: If you are the kind that wants to run through the crowd and rage in the mosh pit, a fanny pack is 100% for you. Speaking from experience, the last thing you want is a side bag bouncing around with things falling out while you’re raging to your favorite Musician or DJ. Of course, I’d pair it with comfortable and stylish shoes like these Cyrinda boots from UGG Australia. They’ll look perfect with some high-waist shorts from Urban Outfitters, a flower halo, and a fun printed crop top!

Outfit #3: If taking it easy at the pool parties is more your thing, a cute romper and gladiator sandals—paired, of course, with a flower halo!—are a perfect combination. They’re easy and great for fun in the sun. I love the Brigid Metallic Sandal by UGG Australia. They are so comfy and easy to slip on and off!

See you in the desert flower children!

