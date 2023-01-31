‘That 90s Show’ Star Ashley Aufderheide Plays ‘That 70s Show’ Trivia—See If She Nails It

When she got cast as Gwen in That 90s Show, Ashley Aufderheide had to do her homework. “When I was auditioning for Gwen, I literally just went in the car by myself, drove around listening to Veruca Salt, just belting my heart out,” she told StyleCaster. “And then I just practiced the lines in the car to really get into my own headspace, far away from everyone else.”

She’d thrash to Green Day, Bikini Kill and Alanis Morissette, among others. Aufderheide’s character is your classic riot grrrl—a confident, unapologetic member of a third-wave feminist movement that combined punk music, gender equality and politics in equal parts. “As a character, it’s super central to who she is so I definitely wanted to incorporate that into every scene, whether it was stated explicitly or not,” she says. “I didn’t even know this until we started shooting but apparently Gwen is inspired by Gwen Stefani.” (FYI, that’s 90s Gwen Stefani, not current-day.)

Born in 2005, Aufderheide was a little too young to appreciate That 70s Show, which debuted in 1998. But she did have to watch it as research for her role in its predecessor, That 90s Show, which has jumped into Netflix’s Top 10 shows since its release in January 2023. Performing in front of a live studio audience was “incredible” she says and her first time made her cry because she “was just so happy to be there”. Naturally, we decided to test her knowledge of That 70s Show. See how well she does.

That 90s Show is available to stream on Netflix.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.