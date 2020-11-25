11 Thanksgiving Zoom Backgrounds For Your Socially-Distanced Celebration

Scroll To See More Images

Grab your sweatpants and antacids, because Thanksgiving is finally here. And even though it’s looking a little different than usual, there are some things that still haven’t changed, like being thankful for our loved ones…and Zoom! Yes, Zoom, AKA the thing we never knew we’d use so much before 2020. If you’re dining long-distance from your loved ones and are planning a Thanksgiving Zoom celebration, you need to get yourself one of these Thanksgiving Zoom backgrounds to ensure your virtual meet-up is still ~festive~. Think of them as a fun way to help you stay connected with your family this holiday, even if your miles apart.

Zoom is now a way of life for so many of us, as it helps us stay connected with work, school, family and friends. Luckily, we can easily add a Zoom background to our calls if we don’t want anyone (i.e., judgmental family members) to see what’s going on in our homes, especially if it’s looking like an episode of Hoarders back there. Personally, I don’t need my mom to see just how messy my kitchen and dining room are going to get on Thanksgiving. Though I’m sure she will know no matter what—her motherly psychic abilities and all!

Aside from having a virtual feast, you can use Zoom for a variety of traditional Thanksgiving activities. You can cook together, play games, and even watch a movie or have a Twilight Zone marathon. Or, you know, just gossip about everyone you know. The possibilities are endless, and it’s nice to have a way to see family face-to-face while practicing social distancing.

Nowadays, they have Zoom backgrounds for practically every situation, whether you need something appropriate for class or just want to pretend you’re on a tropical vacation. So if you’re planning a socially-distanced Thanksgiving gathering with family or friends, you can make sure your Zoom background is cute and on-theme with autumn leaves, delicious-looking food or even a screenshot from a famous Friends episode. Or, coordinate your background with the other attendees to really feel like you’re all together!

If you haven’t used a Zoom background yet and want to make your big debut this Turkey Day, adding one in is pretty simple. All you have to do is save a photo to your computer, go to your Zoom Settings, click on Background and Filters, and add a Virtual Background. Just make sure the photo you choose is horizontal and high-res for the best quality. Then, pour yourself a glass of cranberry juice cocktail and choose one of these Thanksgiving Zoom backgrounds to add some fun to your socially-distanced celebration. Enjoy!

1. Standard But Sweet

This background says it all: Give thanks. After all, that’s what the holiday is all about! It’s a simple design, but it has crispy fall leaves and that autumnal color palette we know and love.

2. Let’s Feast

One fun and easy thing you can do to stay connected with your fam during Thanksgiving dinner is to cook the same dish. Just share a recipe beforehand (maybe you can even cook it on Zoom together) and enjoy it during your virtual feast later that day. Or, order takeout and make this your background.

3. Pretty Autumn Leaves

This background features fall leaves, but with a colorful twist. Some of us like to shake things up from the traditional oranges and browns, ya know?

4. A Cozy Living Room

If your living room actually looks like this, then lucky for you! If not, then you’ll appreciate this cozy setting. (Warning, though, your best friend might be asking whose feet those belong, so feel free to say it’s Chris Evans or something.)

5. Nature’s Calling

Is there anything more glorious than a stunning forest setting? (Especially for those of us who live in a city or a place with no real seasons.) I like to imagine myself standing on the top of these beautiful red and orange trees as if I’m Edward Cullen. Kind of festive for Thanksgiving, but mostly just pretty.

6. For the Disney Lover

Disneyland might still be closed, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get your Mickey Mouse on! If you’re a Disney fan, this is the perfect Zoom background to have set for Turkey day.

7. Perfect Kitchen Stand-In

If, like me, you anticipate having a sink filled with dirty pots and pans (and quite possibly gravy splattered on the walls), you’re going to need a good Zoom background to hide it all. This extremely pristine kitchen photo would make Martha Stewart (and your mom) proud.

8. Family Photo

A cute and hilarious background would be to actually use a photo of your family (preferably one from the last time you were all together for dinner) so it feels like you really are all together. It might look a little strange, but you’ll definitely get a few laughs from your cousins!

9. Cornucopia Delight

Another traditional Thanksgiving image? The cornucopia, a symbol of abundance and blessings. This one has shows off the standard autumnal setting of fresh fruits, harvest corn, and flowers. It’s inspiring me to do some IRL table decor.

10. Special Delivery

I love to imagine I’m behind the wheel of this blue vintage truck delivering pumpkins to all my friends. It’s yet another photo that’ll make city peeps like me jealous!

11. A True Friends-giving

Nothing beats this hilarious image of Monica with a turkey on her head from the Friends episode, “The One With All The Thanksgivings.” If you’re hosting a Friendsgiving on Zoom, this HAS to be your background. And if someone who isn’t familiar with the series asks about it, just tell them that it’s an old photo of you from high school.