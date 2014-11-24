8 Classic Thanksgiving-Themed TV Episodes To Re-Watch

While there’s an endless number of Christmas movies to enjoy over the holiday season, it’s slim pickings when it comes to Thanksgiving films — save for the hilarious “Home for the Holidays.” What Thanksgiving does offer is an assortment of TV episodes that are perfect for watching while enjoying your turkey and stuffing.

From classic shows like “Friends” and “Will & Grace” to your standard teen dramas like “Dawson’s Creek” and “Felicity,” there’s a Thanksgiving special for every type of person. And if you’re really trying to escape the family, we suggest watching them all back-to-back.

Which show do you think does Thanksgiving best?