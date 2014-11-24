8 Classic Thanksgiving-Themed TV Episodes To Re-Watch

While there’s an endless number of Christmas movies to enjoy over the holiday season, it’s slim pickings when it comes to Thanksgiving films — save for the hilarious “Home for the Holidays.” What Thanksgiving does offer is an assortment of TV episodes that are perfect for watching while enjoying your turkey and stuffing.
From classic shows like “Friends” and “Will & Grace” to your standard teen dramas like “Dawson’s Creek” and “Felicity,” there’s a Thanksgiving special for every type of person. And if you’re really trying to escape the family, we suggest watching them all back-to-back.
Which show do you think does Thanksgiving best?
If there's one TV show that did Thanksgiving right, it was "Friends." Throughout their 10 seasons there were 10 Thanksgiving specials that always delivered major laughs. Our favorite? "The One With the Rumor" starring Brad Pitt takes the cake. Brad guest stars as an old high school friend of Ross who felt tormented by Rachel. During Thanksgiving dinner, Rachel learns that Will and Ross were co-founders of an "I Hate Rachel" club and started a bad rumor about her. While it hurts our hearts to see Brad and Jennifer Aniston together in the episode given their real-life breakup, his performance was so funny, it deserves an award.
"Gilmore Girls" may be over, but you can relive the magic on Turkey Day with the episode "A Deep-Fried Korean Thanksgiving." Lorelai and Rory end up eating four different Thanksgiving meals as to not disappoint any of their friends and family, and Lane receives her very first kiss. Not only is it a great episode, but it allows you to relive the days when Melissa McCarthy was just Sookie, and not some Elle cover model.
If you've ever associated Thanksgiving with "Slapsgiving," then you have "How I Met Your Mother" to thank. We actually prefer the episode "Slapsgiving 2: Revenge Of The Slap,” where Marshall gives the gift of slapping Barney to his friends. So many slap-tastic puns squeezed into this episode.
If you love Thanksgivings gone awry, then you'll appreciate the "Dawson's Creek" episode "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner." After everyone's Thanksgiving plans fall through, the gang ends up at Gram's house, along with Jen's estranged mother. There's unrequited love, teen angst and lots of big words thrown around in this festive episode.
"Blair Waldorf Must Pie" is "Gossip Girl"'s Thanksgiving episode, which —through flashbacks—shows the contrast between last year's happy holiday and this year's miserable one. Basically, it's a great episode to watch if you want to feel better about your own family's Thanksgiving.
One of "Will & Grace"'s best devices was its use of 80s flashbacks. In "Lows in the Mid-Eighties," we see a naïve Grace take then-boyfriend Will home to meet her family where Will blurts out the fact that he's gay. The 80s hairstyles alone are our favorite part of Thanksgiving.
Go back to a simpler time this Thanksgiving and watch "The OC." During "The Homecoming" episode Marissa and Ryan visit his old stomping grounds in Chino, and Seth has to decide between Anna and Summer. Pfft, as if it were ever really a choice.
Because there's no way your Thanksgiving is more awkward than Felicity's in "The Last Thanksgiving." Ben flirst with his dad's AA sponsor right in front of her, while Elena gives her new boyfriend a test —courtesy of Meghan, duh!— to see if he's too dumb for her.