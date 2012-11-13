My Holiday Tradition: Lizzie and Kathryn Fortunato’s Pre-Thanksgiving Dinner Hike

Delaware natives (and stylish twin sisters) Lizzie and Kathryn Fortunato are in the business of making glitzy adornments and statement-making baubles as the creative forces behind Lizzie Fortunato jewelry.

But when it comes to Thanksgiving, the girls are less about the extras and more about tried-and-true traditions. Each year, the girls lend their terrific taste (quite literally) to the task of perfecting their mom’s already-awesome recipes in the kitchen.

Kathryn shared with us the details of the Fortunato Thanksgiving traditions she and Lizzie look forward to the most—including a three-hour pre-dinner trek through the Delaware mountains.

“Lizzie and I head home to Delaware for Thanksgiving in anticipation of food, family, and friends,” Kathryn shared. “My mom is a phenomenal cook, and so she can often be found in the kitchen during the days and hours preceding Thanksgiving. Her gourmet recipes—think garlic mashed potatoes, homemade stuffing, and an incredible turkey—and beautifully set table are the perfect place for a long meal with family and usually a few friend additions. My brother helps with the gravy, and Lizzie and I normally act as sous-chefs and taste-testers.

Last year, my dad, Lizzie, and I set out for a small pre-Thanksgiving walk that turned into a three hour hike to fellow Delaware friend Taylor Patterson’s—of Fox Fodder Farm—house, where we found her mom baking homemade sticky buns and preparing their own Thanksgiving meal. The hike was the perfect way to spend the afternoon prior to our holiday feast and to enjoy the beautiful autumn along the Brandywine Creek. I am hoping to make it a yearly tradition!”