50 Ridiculously Good Thanksgiving Recipes to Try This Year

50 Ridiculously Good Thanksgiving Recipes to Try This Year

Kristen Bousquet
by
STYLECASTER | 50 Best Thanksgiving Recipe Ideas
Photos: Half Baked Harvest; Dishing up the Dirt; The Bojon Gourmet

No matter where you’re heading for Thanksgiving this year, chances are you need to bring a dish. Not to say cooking is all about impressing people, but how proud (okay, and seriously wowed) would your parents (or your partner’s family) be if you cooked a delicious-AF Thanksgiving recipe? Here’s where the best Thanksgiving recipes of 2018 come into play.

Whether you’re handling the appetizer by cooking a delicious peachy goat cheese crostini or baking the best apple pie for everyone to feast on for dessert, you want it to taste (and look) amazing. With the help of these 50 Thanksgiving recipes, creating a perfect meal should be a piece of cake (maybe literally).

So, click through the slideshow below and get cookin’.

 

1 of 50
STYLECASTER | 50 Best Thanksgiving Recipes: Charred Brussels Sprouts with Bacon Dates

Charred Brussels Sprouts with Bacon Dates

Photo: Dishing up the Dirt
STYLECASTER | 50 Best Thanksgiving Recipes: Herb and Butter Roasted Turkey with White Wine Pan Gravy

Herb and Butter Roasted Turkey with White Wine Pan Gravy

Photo: Half Baked Harvest
STYLECASTER | 50 Best Thanksgiving Recipes: Pumpkin Butterscotch Pudding

Pumpkin Butterscotch Pudding

Photo: The Bojon Gourmet
STYLECASTER | Thanksgiving Recipes

Charred Carrots with Herbs

Photo: What's Gaby Cooking
Thanksgiving Recipes: Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake Dip
Appetizers

Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake Dip

Photo: A Night Owl Blog
Thanksgiving Recipes: Apple Cranberry Walnut Salad
Appetizers

Apple Cranberry Walnut Salad

Photo: Le Creme de la Crumb
Thanksgiving Recipes: Spicy and Sweet Cranberry Jalapeno Dip
Appetizers

Spicy and Sweet Cranberry Jalapeno Dip

Photo: Sparrows and Lily
Thanksgiving Recipes: Cranberry Brie Bites
Appetizers

Cranberry Brie Bites

Photo: Finding Home Farms
Thanksgiving Recipes: Cheese Garlic Crack Bread
Appetizers

Cheese Garlic Crack Bread

Photo: Recipe Tin Eats
Thanksgiving Recipes: Sweet and Spicy Rosemary Cheddar and Gorgonzola Pumpkin Crackers
Appetizers

Sweet and Spicy Rosemary Cheddar and Gorgonzola Pumpkin Crackers

Photo: Half Baked Harvest
Thanksgiving Recipes: Slow Cooker Cranberry Apple Cider
Appetizers

Slow Cooker Cranberry Apple Cider

Photo: The Recipe Rebel
STYLECASTER | Thanksgiving Recipes

Wild Mushroom Stuffing

Photo: What's Gaby Cooking
Thanksgiving Recipes: Roasted Balsamic Cranberry and Brie Crostini
Appetizers

Roasted Balsamic Cranberry and Brie Crostini

Photo: Neighbor Food Blog
Thanksgiving Recipes: Creamy Mustard Brussels Sprouts Superfood Salad
Appetizers

Creamy Mustard Brussels Sprouts Superfood Salad

Photo: Cotter Crunch
Thanksgiving Recipes: Beet, Goat Cheese, and Walnut Tart
Appetizers

Beet, Goat Cheese, and Walnut Tart

Photo: Kenan and Kale
Thanksgiving Recipes: The Best Brussels Sprouts Marinade
Dinner

The Best Brussels Sprouts Marinade

Photo: Thumbtack Chef Niko Paranomos
Thanksgiving Recipes: 1-Step Turkey Prep
Dinner

1-Step Turkey Prep

Photo: Thumbtack Chef Niko Paranomos
Thanksgiving Recipes: Whipped Cauliflower Mash
Dinner

Whipped Cauliflower Mash

Photo: Thumbtack Chef Niko Paranomos
Thanksgiving Recipes: Prosciutto Wrapped Asparagus
Dinner

Prosciutto Wrapped Asparagus

Photo: Damn Delicious
Thanksgiving Recipes: Loaded Mac and Cheese
Dinner

Loaded Mac and Cheese

Photo: Lemon Tree Dwelling
Thanksgiving Recipes: Roasted Mushroom in a Browned Butter, Garlic and Thyme Sauce
Dinner

Roasted Mushroom in a Browned Butter, Garlic and Thyme Sauce

Photo: Closet Cooking
Thanksgiving Recipes: Sweet Potato Casserole
Dinner

Sweet Potato Casserole

Photo: Chef in Training
Thanksgiving Recipes: Creamy Green Bean Casserole from Scratch
Dinner

Creamy Green Bean Casserole from Scratch

Photo: Sally's Baking Addiction
Thanksgiving Recipes: Brown Butter Garlic Honey Roasted Carrots
Dinner

Brown Butter Garlic Honey Roasted Carrots

Photo: Rasa Malaydsia
Thanksgiving Recipes: Slow Cooker Spinach and Artichoke Dip Recipe
Appetizers

Slow Cooker Spinach and Artichoke Dip Recipe

Photo: Home Cooking Memories
Thanksgiving Recipes: Classic Traditional Thanksgiving Stuffing
Dinner

Classic Traditional Thanksgiving Stuffing

Photo: Averie Cooks
Thanksgiving Recipes: Best Turkey Gravy Recipe
Dinner

Best Turkey Gravy Recipe

Photo: Melissa Riker
Thanksgiving Recipes: Parmesan Roasted Carrots
Dinner

Parmesan Roasted Carrots

Photo: Your Home Based Mom
Thanksgiving Recipes: Sweet Potato Casserole with Marshmallow and Pecan Streusel
Dinner

Sweet Potato Casserole with Marshmallow and Pecan Streusel

Photo: Celebrating Sweets
Thanksgiving Recipes: Spinach Artichoke Stuffed Mushrooms
Appetizers

Spinach Artichoke Stuffed Mushrooms

Photo: As the Bunny Hops
Thanksgiving Recipes: Roasted Garlic Slow Cooker Mashed Potatoes
Dinner

Roasted Garlic Slow Cooker Mashed Potatoes

Photo: Little Spice Jar
Thanksgiving Recipes: Cranberry Orange Turkey Breast
Dinner

Cranberry Orange Turkey Breast

Photo: Sweet and Savory Meals
Thanksgiving Recipes: Harvest Quinoa Salad
Dinner

Harvest Quinoa Salad

Photo: Recipe Runner
Thanksgiving Recipes: Corn Casserole
Dinner

Corn Casserole

Photo: Stuck on Sweet
Thanksgiving Recipes: Mashed Potato Casserole
Dinner

Mashed Potato Casserole

Photo: House of Yumm
Thanksgiving Recipes: Perfect Prime Rib Roast
Dinner

Perfect Prime Rib Roast

Photo: The Woks of Life
Thanksgiving Recipes: Slow Cooker Brown Sugar Ham
Dinner

Slow Cooker Brown Sugar Ham

Photo: The Magical Slow Cooker
Thanksgiving Recipes: Slow Cooker Creamed Corn
Dinner

Slow Cooker Creamed Corn

Photo: Damn Delicious
Thanksgiving Recipes: Pumpkin Risotto with Goat Cheese and Dried Cranberries
Dinners

Pumpkin Risotto with Goat Cheese and Dried Cranberries

Photo: Platings and Pairings
Thanksgiving Recipes: Oven Roasted Butternut Squash
Dinner

Oven Roasted Butternut Squash

Photo: The Healthy Foodie
Thanksgiving Recipes: Lemon Butter Green Beans
Dinner

Lemon Butter Green Beans

Photo: Diethood
Thanksgiving Recipes: Apple Pie
Desserts

Apple Pie

Photo: Kenan and Kale
Thanksgiving Recipes: Banana Date Bread
Desserts

Banana Date Bread

Photo: Kenan and Kale
Thanksgiving Recipes: Pumpkin Pecan Cobbler
Desserts

Pumpkin Pecan Cobbler

Photo: Just a Pinch
Thanksgiving Recipes: The Best Apple Crisp
Desserts

The Best Apple Crisp

Photo: Tastes Better From Scratch
Thanksgiving Recipes: Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake Bars
Desserts

Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake Bars

Photo: Lilluna
Thanksgiving Recipes: Caramel Apple Crisp Mini Cheesecakes
Desserts

Caramel Apple Crisp Mini Cheesecakes

Photo: Cakes Cottage
Thanksgiving Recipes: Peanut Butter Fudge Brownie Trifle
Desserts

Peanut Butter Fudge Brownie Trifle

Photo: How Sweet Eats
Thanksgiving Recipes: Pumpkin Cake Roll
Desserts

Pumpkin Cake Roll

Photo: Chocolate with Grace
Thanksgiving Recipes: Pumpkin Cream Horns
Desserts

Pumpkin Cream Horns

Photo: The Bitter Side of Sweet

