Thanksgiving Meal Prep Kits From Blue Apron & HelloFresh Make Turkey Day 100x Easier

For many of us, Thanksgiving will most likely look a lot different this year. Instead of hopping on a plane and traveling to a big family gathering, some will opt for something smaller and more low-key in the name of social distancing. If you aren’t doing the whole massive family feast, but still want a festive dinner, new Thanksgiving meal delivery kits from HelloFresh and Blue Apron are here to help make your holiday special—without costing you hours in the kitchen. Slaving over a turkey for three people just doesn’t make any sense, you know?

If you’re like me, you know it isn’t really Thanksgiving without stuffing, mashed potatoes and turkey—although personally, I’m down to skip the cranberry sauce. Don’t @ me. Still, I don’t plan on whipping up a full feast for no real reason and being left with tons of leftovers that will ultimately go to waste. Granted, I could just order Seamless on November 26, but that feels a little too depressing, even for this already-disappointing year.

Thankfully, HelloFresh and Blue Apron are both making it easy to cook a proper, scaled-down Thanksgiving dinner with zero leftovers gone to waste. Imagine that! Both companies are offering special Thanksgiving meal kits that can be sent straight to your door, and you can opt for a full turkey dinner or mix and match your favorite sides. (Spoiler alert, mine will not be coming with cranberry sauce!)

Don’t think of this as a cop-out: You’ll still get to prepare the meal and experience those classic Thanksgiving-at-home vibes, but both companies will supply you with exactly the right ingredients and amounts, plus easy-to-understand instructions that make piecing together even a big holiday meal a breeze. Skittish kitchen amateurs, fear not! Even someone who is bad at cooking (me) can nail it with the help of these kits.

Now, the hardest part—deciding which service to go with. To help you figure out whether Blue Apron or HelloFresh is right for you, I broke down what each offers in terms of Turkey Day below.

A HelloFresh Thanksgiving

HelloFresh’s most popular Thanksgiving option is a Turkey + Sides deal which can feed eight to 10 people. Or a smaller setup with leftovers, if that’s your situation! This includes roast turkey and classic gravy, creamy mashed potatoes, ciabatta stuffing, smoky maple Brussels sprouts, cranberry sauce and JAZZ apple ginger crisp for dessert. OK, yum.

If you’re having a smaller gathering of four to six people, you can opt for the Beef Tenderloin + Sides package instead, which features peppercorn-crusted beef tenderloin, creamy mashed potatoes, ciabatta stuffing, smoky maple Brussels sprouts, cranberry sauce and JAZZ apple ginger crisp for dessert.

These holiday meal kits are expected to fly, so order by November 19 to lock yours in.

A Blue Apron Thanksgiving

Sign up for Blue Apron and put a Southern spin on Thanksgiving with a menu from award-winning Chef Edouardo Jordan. It’s a less-traditional, still incredibly tasty Thanksgiving meal, complete with spiced roasted turkey with sage gravy and cranberry relish, cheddar mashed potatoes, cheesy cornbread pudding, ginger-honey glazed carrots, braised collard greens and maple-peanut apple and persimmon crumble. My mouth is watering as I type this.

Don’t fret if you aren’t a turkey fan. BlueApron offers another option that allows you to mix and match a premium pork roast with some of the aforementioned sides, including ginger-honey glazed carrots, braised collard greens and maple-peanut apple and persimmon crumble.

Both options serve eight people—or a smaller crew with the option to savor some leftovers. With BlueApron, you can even add on a Holiday Favorites wine bundle, because what’s a good meal without a little wine?