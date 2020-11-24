13 (Easy!) Ways To Rework Thanksgiving Leftovers

Did someone say Thanksgiving leftover recipes?! Now that your traditional Thanksgiving feast is over, it’s time to figure out what exactly to do with all those leftovers sitting ominously in the fridge. Don’t worry; you’re not doomed to eat endless iterations of turkey and gravy sandwiches and cold cranberry sauce (unless, of course, that’s your jam, in which case, bon appetit!). Your leftover turkey and sides are only as limited as your imagination, and we’ve rounded up some creative recipes you won’t be able to resist.

It’s time to level up your leftovers. Who knew sweet potatoes could be perfect for pancakes, hash and vegan wraps? Why not use that cranberry sauce for muffins, jam bars, and some tasty appetizers? Don’t think your turkey needs to go to waste, either—enjoy some pho, Mexican breakfast pizza or turkey pot pie soup. Don’t mind if I do!

The key to really nailing your leftover recipes is making sure they taste different than your actual Thanksgiving spread. Nobody wants to eat the same thing night after night! And, let’s be honest, after slaving over those sides in the kitchen, you probably don’t even want to look at them. This year, transform them into something new, and don’t be surprised if by this time next year, you’re ready to skip the whole holiday and go straight to leftovers szn.

Below, 13 mouth-watering Thanksgiving leftover recipes to make the final days of November the tastiest of the year. Enjoy!

1. Turkey Salad + Cranberry Sauce Apps

Talk about the ultimate post-Black Friday shopping spree appetizer! Pick up a box of Triscuits crackers when you do your Thanksgiving grocery run and then whip these babies up on November 27.

2. Six Ingredient Sausage Potato Pie

OK, you can make this from your leftovers, but it wouldn’t be wrong if you also made one for your Thanksgiving spread, too, because this really is delicious (and easy!). All you need are eggs, milk, potatoes, cheese, kale and ground sausage.

3. Loaded Turkey Panini

Personally, my favorite Thanksgiving leftover category is the hot sandwich. I’m not using the Black Friday sales to buy a panini press for nothing! This loaded turkey panini has my name written all over it.

4. Vegan Thanksgiving Wraps

No turkey? No problem! This tasty vegan wrap features cinnamon-roasted sweet potatoes, crispy chickpeas, arugula, toasted pumpkin seeds, dried cranberries and a zesty garlic-dill sauce to pull it all together.

5. Leftover Turkey Pho

If you want to use your leftovers to make something completely different than your Thanksgiving spread, this pho dish is the move, and it tastes incredible.

6. Turkey Pot Pie Soup

I love, love, love a hearty winter soup, so naturally, this turkey pot pie soup caught my attention right away. Winner winner, turkey dinner!

7. Mexican Turkey Breakfast Pizza

You might be tempted to take a day off cooking duties and order a post-Thanksgiving pizza, but why not make your own? You can quite literally eat this turkey breakfast pizza for any meal—and believe me, I’ll have it breakfast, lunch and dinner.

8. Miniature Egg Stratas

Here’s one for the chefs that still want to impress days after hosting a beautiful Thanksgiving dinner! These sausage, fennel and gruyére mini egg stratas taste as amazing as they look.

9. Cranberry Oat Jam Bars

This goes out to all the cranberry sauce addicts! These tasty oat bars are a perfect breakfast, snack or dessert.

10. Sweet Potato Hash with Sausage and Eggs

Did anybody else’s mouth start watering the second they saw this?! My heart belongs exclusively to this sweet potato hash with sausage and eggs. I’ll be making this one long after my holiday leftovers are all used up.

11. Ricotta + Sweet Potato Hot Cakes

So many of these leftover recipes bank on me having leftover sweet potatoes, but TBH, I feel like I could eat them all up on Thanksgiving day! If not, though, I’ll definitely be whipping up these ricotta and sweet potato pancakes on Black Friday morning.

12. Bacon + Pumpkin Pasta

I’m a sucker for a creamy pasta sauce, but I never thought about how flavorful a bacon pumpkin pasta could be! I’ll definitely be ditching my regular Sunday sauce this week for this festive fall take instead.

13. Leftover Cranberry Sauce Muffins

Another cran sauce fave! These tasty muffins make the most of your beloved cranberry sauce, and the tangy taste keeps them from being too dry.

A version of this article was originally published in November 2015.