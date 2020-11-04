8 Thanksgiving Face Masks To Keep On Until It’s Time For Turkey

Scroll To See More Images

The great thing about face masks—you know, aside from them keeping everyone safe during the pandemic, of course—is that we can have a lot of fun accessorizing with them. There are now so many different mask options, you can even wear them while celebrating the holidays, and these Thanksgiving face masks are proof you should.

When styling your mask, you can choose either to make it the focal point of your outfit or go with an understated option that seamlessly blends in. Or (if you dare!) you can go wild and wear one so flamboyant and extra, it makes anyone in your path applaud your fashion bravery (and maybe make Lady Gaga a ‘lil jealous, depending on how extreme you go.) I mean, we’re living in a pandemic, can’t we have a little fun?

Case in point: themed face masks. Now that we’re in the holiday season, this opens up a slew of thematic possibilities to get us all in the festive spirit. Well, as festive as we can possibly feel this year. If you sported a jack o’lantern mask or any other kind of spooky print during Halloween, you’re already a step ahead of everyone else, and now it’s time to move on to the next holiday!

With Thanksgiving coming up, you have another opportunity to bust out a fun face mask, whether your holiday is spent at home hosting a Zoom dinner party or doing a socially-distanced dinner outside. If a full-on turkey face mask is too bold for your liking, no worries! We’ve found a variety of Thanksgiving masks to choose from.

Ahead, you’ll find face masks that will help you get into the swing of things, from subtle autumnal prints to sequined turkeys. Happy Thanksgiving!

Pumpkin Face Mask

This pumpkin face mask is a simple, yet perfect print to wear when you’re shopping for Thanksgiving dinner supplies. Normalize wearing pumpkin prints after Halloween!

Autumn Floral Face Mask

This pretty face mask features fall colors without being too obviously themed. Plus, it comes with a pocket for a filter and a headband to tie into your hair! We love the coordination.

Fall Plaid Face Mask

Nothing beats an understated, stylish plaid print for fall (or anytime, really). This mask is perfect for your Thanksgiving OOTD Instagram post!

Thanksgiving Turkey Face Mask

Everyone will know you’re serious about Thanksgiving with this mask. Get ready to grub (safely)!

Burgundy Lace Face Mask

Not really into themes or prints, but still want to wear something special this Thanksgiving? This burgundy lace mask is fancier than your typical mask, and still gives seasonal vibes without being cheesy.

Festive Beer Face Mask

Plan on cracking open a cold one (or two) on Turkey Day? This beer mask will surely put you on theme. Plus, the retro print and autumnal colors make it even more fun.

Rhinestone Turkey Face Mask

This sequin turkey is extremely on theme for the holiday, but without being cartoony. Thanksgiving chic, if you will.

Snoopy Thanksgiving Face Mask

If it’s a tradition for you to watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving every year, you’ll find either of these Snoopy masks especially charming.