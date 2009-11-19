Thanksgiving Dinner: Wine Pairings for your Meal

Depending on your Thanksgiving menu, you’ll need to eventually come up with a drink list–preferably a wine list. It’s the next best thing to all of the food you will be devouring! Wine allows you to savor your meal and enhances the taste of your food when paired correctly. It’s enjoyed by most and the selection is endless; no matter what pleases your palate, you and your guests will be covered! In lieu of the happy holiday cheer, we’ve gathered a list of wines that will cover all of the flavors; from salty, sweet, earthy, or creamy to acidic!

Whites:

Riesling – Pair it with spicy, salty, or sweet foods. Depending on the bottle you choose, it’ll either be bone dry or fairly sweet and goes well with sweet potatoes, turkey meat, and spiced or herbed stuffing.

Sauvignon Blanc – The crispness of this white wine has a subtle citrus-based undertone that goes well with herbs and earthy undertones. It’s a perfect wine for herb-laden turkey and mashed potatoes.

Pinot Grigio – Is a delicious pairing for rich flavors like garlic and onions or dishes that are high in fat, which just comes with the territory of the day… Pinot Grigio is a common Thanksgiving tradition for most.

Reds:

Pinot Noir – Another traditional favorite, Pinot Noir has an earthy undertone, and is a great alternative for your turkey and stuffing if you’re not a huge fan of whites.

Zinfandel – Is a fuller-bodied red. It’ll intensify the palate and goes well with spice or bittersweet flavors.

Beaujolais Nouveau – For a lighter fruitier flavor filled red try this French wine. It is released on the third Thursday of every November and is coincidentally perfect for the holiday! ‘Tis the season.

If you have room for dessert, try a port! This sweet wine will go great with any tasty treat.

If you’re not planning on having a plethora of wines at your table, then stick with the basics! Grab a bottle of sparkling white wine or rosé; either way your banquet will be a success!