Thanksgiving Dinner: What To Do With Turkey Leftovers

We all know that Thanksgiving dinner means seemingly endless leftovers. We won’t fault you on enjoying pumpkin pie for breakfast for a day or two, but turkey sandwiches can become boring pretty fast. Try this Tasty Turkey Chili when you want something a little more exciting the day after. Simply toss remaining turkey leftovers into this deliciously spicy chili. This recipe packs a hearty punch of protein with the addition of white beans and a powerful boost of antioxidants from the veggies.

Tasty Turkey Chili

Ingredients:

2 cups vegetable or chicken broth

1 tsp. chili powder

1 tsp. ground cumin

1 cup broccoli, cooked and chopped

1 can (19 ounces) white beans, rinsed and drained

2 cups shredded leftover turkey

2 tbsp. olive oil

1 green bell pepper, chopped

1 tsp. honey

1 tsp. brown sugar

tsp. crushed red pepper

1 medium onion, chopped

1 tbsp. whole wheat flour

1 clove garlic, chopped

1 cup brown rice, cooked

1 tsp. lemon juice

tsp. sea salt

tsp. black pepper

Optional toppings: Nonfat Greek yogurt, low fat cheese, chives

Directions:

1. In a large saucepan over medium heat, cook garlic, onion, broccoli and green pepper in olive oil for 7-9 minutes or until softened.

2. Slowly add turkey, beans, flour, chili powder, cumin, lemon juice, brown sugar, honey, salt and pepper; mix well. Add broth and continue to stir.

3. Bring to a boil over medium heat; reduce to a simmer for 25 minutes.

4. Serve warm with a dollop of nonfat Greek yogurt, low fat cheese and chives.

Amie Valpone, HHP, AADP is a culinary nutritionist and author of The Healthy Apple, www.thehealthyapple.com.