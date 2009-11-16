Thanksgiving Dinner: What To Do With Turkey Leftovers

We all know that Thanksgiving dinner means seemingly endless leftovers. We won’t fault you on enjoying pumpkin pie for breakfast for a day or two, but turkey sandwiches can become boring pretty fast. Try this Tasty Turkey Chili when you want something a little more exciting the day after. Simply toss remaining turkey leftovers into this deliciously spicy chili. This recipe packs a hearty punch of protein with the addition of white beans and a powerful boost of antioxidants from the veggies.
Tasty Turkey Chili
Ingredients:
2 cups vegetable or chicken broth
1 tsp. chili powder
1 tsp. ground cumin
1 cup broccoli, cooked and chopped
1 can (19 ounces) white beans, rinsed and drained
2 cups shredded leftover turkey
2 tbsp. olive oil
1 green bell pepper, chopped
1 tsp. honey
1 tsp. brown sugar
tsp. crushed red pepper
1 medium onion, chopped
1 tbsp. whole wheat flour
1 clove garlic, chopped
1 cup brown rice, cooked
1 tsp. lemon juice
tsp. sea salt
tsp. black pepper
Optional toppings: Nonfat Greek yogurt, low fat cheese, chives
Directions:
1. In a large saucepan over medium heat, cook garlic, onion, broccoli and green pepper in olive oil for 7-9 minutes or until softened.
2. Slowly add turkey, beans, flour, chili powder, cumin, lemon juice, brown sugar, honey, salt and pepper; mix well. Add broth and continue to stir.
3. Bring to a boil over medium heat; reduce to a simmer for 25 minutes.
4. Serve warm with a dollop of nonfat Greek yogurt, low fat cheese and chives.
Amie Valpone, HHP, AADP is a culinary nutritionist and author of The Healthy Apple, www.thehealthyapple.com.