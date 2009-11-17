Thanksgiving Dinner: Three Recipes Using Cranberries

Cranberry sauce or a bowl of canned cranberries are always familiar (and, ahem, boring) holiday traditions for most. They add color to the array of food occupying your dining room table and look nice in a cornucopia, but year after year of the same old bland ways to enjoy cranberries can get kind of dull…so surprise your guests and add to your holiday zest with these three seasonal recipes that cover every course, from delicious treats to decadent dishes!

Appetizer

Cranberry Brie Bites

Ingredients:

3/4 cup Ocean Spray Whole Berry Cranberry Sauce

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon finely shredded lemon peel

24 (3 1/4 x 3 1/4-inch) wonton wrappers

1 (8-ounce) brie round

Directions:

Place 3/4 cup Ocean Spray Whole Berry Cranberry Sauce in a 1 1/2-quart saucepan. Cook over medium heat until hot, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat; stir in lemon juice and lemon peel.

Meanwhile, heat oven to 350° F. Spray 24 miniature muffin cups with nonstick cooking spray. Press 1 wonton wrapper gently into each sprayed cup, allowing ends to extend above cups. Spray edges of wonton wrappers with nonstick cooking spray. Bake for 12 to 14 minutes or until bottoms of cups are beginning to brown; remove from oven.

If desired, remove rind from brie. Cut brie into 24 cubes, about 3/4-inch each. Place 1 cube in each cup; place sheet of aluminum foil over each pan to prevent excessive browning. Return to oven. Bake 3 to 5 minutes longer or until brie is soft. Remove from oven; top each with about 1 teaspoon cranberry mixture.

Makes 24 appetizers.

Main Course

Chicken Breasts in Mustard & Cranberry Sauce

Ingredients:

Non-stick cooking spray

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1/2 cup unsweetened cranberry juice

1 (heaping) tbsp Grey Poupon mustard

2 tbsp thinly sliced shallots

2 tbsp chopped fresh cilantro (leaves only)

1 skinless, roasted, whole green chili

Pico de gallo or salsa (optional)

Directions:

Spray sauté pan with cooking spray. Sauté chicken breasts over low heat just until golden crust begins to appear. Turn once. Add shallot slices. Meanwhile, slice chili crosswise to make chili rings. Add to pan.

In small bowl whisk mustard into cranberry juice until well blended and pour around, not over, chicken breasts. Simmer until bubbly then cover for 10 minutes. Remove chicken pieces to warm platter. Reduce sauce in pan over medium heat by half. Pour sauce around, not over, chicken pieces. Sprinkle with chopped cilantro leaves and pico de gallo if desired. Serve over rice.

Dessert

Triple-Chocolate Cranberry Oatmeal Cookies

Ingredients:

1 cup all purpose flour

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1/4 tsp salt

10 tsp (1 1/4 sticks) unsalted butter, room temperature

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup (packed) golden brown sugar

1 large egg

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 cup old-fashioned oats

1/2 cup semisweet chocolate chips

1/2 cup milk chocolate chips

1/2 cup white chocolate chips

1/2 cup coarsely chopped fresh or frozen cranberries

2 ounces milk chocolate or white chocolate, chopped (for drizzling)

Directions:

Position rack in center of oven and preheat to 350°F. Line two large-rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper. Whisk flour, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt in medium bowl to blend. Using electric mixer, beat butter and both sugars in large bowl until smooth. Beat in egg and vanilla. Add flour mixture and oats and stir until blended. Stir in all chocolate chips and cranberries.

Drop batter by rounded tablespoonsful onto prepared sheets, 2 inches apart. Bake cookies, one sheet at a time, until edges are light brown, about 16 minutes. Cool on sheets for 5 minutes. Transfer to rack; cool completely.

Stir chopped milk chocolate in top of double boiler until melted and smooth. Using small spoon, drizzle melted chocolate over cookies in zigzag pattern. Let stand until milk chocolate sets, about 1 hour.

Can be made two days ahead. Store in airtight container at room temperature.