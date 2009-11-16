Thanksgiving Dinner: Healthy Side Dishes

The turkey table can be a real challenge if you are watching your waistline. This harvest feast ranks in unnecessary calories through mindless snacking and miscellaneous extras. By simply cutting back and replacing traditional calorie-laden foods with healthy substitutes, you can enjoy your turkey and fixings guilt free. With a little pre-planning and commitment to moderation, Thanksgiving doesn’t have to sabotage your healthy lifestyle. Here are a few of my tips for staying fit and healthy without depriving yourself.

Recipes:

Roasted Root Veggies

Ingredients:

4 Large onions

5 Large parsnips

5 Large carrots

2 Large zucchini

1 Medium butternut squash

2 Pink Lady apples

1 Tbsp. olive oil

2 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar

1/4 Tsp. star anise

1/2 Tsp. cinnamon

1 Tsp. dried rosemary, crushed

Dash of sea salt and freshly ground pepper

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

2. Chop onions, parsnips, carrots, zucchini, butternut squash, and apples into 1″ thick chunks.

3. Transfer chopped vegetables and apples into a large roasting pan; drizzle with olive oil, add rosemary, cinnamon, star anise, balsamic vinegar, sea salt, and pepper; gently toss to ensure even coating.

4. Bake for one hour or until onions are translucent and all vegetables and apples are tender.

Mushroom Macadamia Nut Stuffing

Ingredients:

1 Lb. macadamia nuts

3 Tbsp. olive oil

3 Tbsp. vegetable broth

3 Cups onions, chopped

2 Cups leeks, chopped

2 Cups baby Portobello mushrooms, sliced

5 Slices whole grain bread, sliced into crouton-size pieces and toasted

1/2 Cup dried cranberries

1/2 Cup golden raisins

2 Tbsp. sunflower seeds

1/2 Tsp. coriander

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. On a baking sheet, bake macadamia nuts and sesame seeds for 10 minutes, or until toasted and fragrant.

3. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil and vegetable broth until hot. Add onions and let cook for 7-8 minutes, stirring occasionally. Slowly add leeks and mushrooms.

4. In a large mixing bowl, combine macadamia nuts, coriander, sunflower seeds, mushroom mixture, cranberries, raisins, and toasted bread cubes.

5. Stuff stuffing into the turkey or transfer to a casserole dish. If using as a turkey stuffing, bake according to turkey directions. If using as a casserole, bake for 30 minutes or until browned and completely cooked.

Pumpkin Orange Bread Pudding

Ingredients:

12 Slices stale bread, crust removed and cut on the diagonal

2 Tbsp. freshly grated orange zest

1/3 Cup freshly squeezed orange juice

1/3 Cup canned pumpkin

3 Cups milk

5 Eggs

1/2 Cup sugar

2 Tsp. honey

1/4 Tsp. salt

2 Tbsp. butter, melted and cooled

2 Tsp. ground flax seeds

1/4 Tsp. cinnamon

1/4 Tsp. all spice

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

2. Create three layers of bread in an 8 x 8 baking pan sprayed with baking spray.

3. In a medium bowl, whisk orange zest, juice, ground flax seeds, pumpkin, honey, milk, sugar, butter, eggs, butter, cinnamon, all spice and salt; mix well. Pour over the bread layers and let sit for 45 minutes.

4. Bake for 1 hour or until top is browned and edges and middle are set.

5. Serve warm.

Amie Valpone, HHP, AADP is a culinary nutritionist and author of The Healthy Apple, thehealthyapple.com.