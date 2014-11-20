21 Easy Thanksgiving Desserts to Bring to Dinner

Thanksgiving is pretty much the perfect holiday—what could be better than spending time with family and eating? As awesome as it is though, it’s a lot of work for the person hosting. That means that you—yes, you—should always plan to bring something to the table (literally). And that something could easily be an assortment of Thanksgiving desserts.

We’re not all world-class bakers, sure, but there are plenty of recipes out there that prove making something sweet and worth the splurge is actually really, really simple.

We’ve rounded up 21 easy-peasy Thanksgiving desserts that everyone at dinner will love.

Photo: Brooklyn Supper

1. Swap a classic pumpkin pie with this yummy Kabocha Squash Pie.

2. Who doesn’t love a little chocolate in their dessert? Try these Chocolate Cream Puffs filled with Cranberry Compote.

3. Nothing screams fall, family and holidays more than Mom’s Warm Apple Pie.

4. This Pawpaw Pudding recipe is filled with all sorts of spices to warm up your holiday season.

5. Channel a little bit a sweet and salty with this Dark Chocolate and Pomegranate Bark.

Photo: The Food Network

6. It’s called “The Ultimate Thanksgiving Cake” for a reason.

7. We say “yes please” to this Caramel Budino with Chex Topping.

8. You can totally sneak in your fruits onto these Blackberry Muffins with a Buttery Crumb Topping.

9. Cider Steamed Custard is one way to show the family you actually know how to cook.

Photo: A Zesty Bite

10. Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Shortbread Cookie Sandwich. Yes, it’s literally a mouthful.

11. Of course alcohol goes with dessert! Try this Whiskey-Soaked Dark Chocolate Bundt Cake.

12. You definitely will not be disappointed with this Pear Kuchen.



Photo: Food and Wine

13. Apple Crostada with Brown Butter Streusel.. Just yes.

14. Your dessert will be the talk of the town with this incredible Apple Pie with Handmade Roses.

15. For something small, quick and simple try these Chocolate Caramel Pretzel Bites.

16. For a luxurious, creamy and sweet dessert, your family will love this Salty Pluff Mud Pie.

17. Acorn Donut Holes will win over the kids at Thanksgiving dinner!

18. We’ve all had fudge but have you ever tried Peanut Butter Pumpkin Fudge?



Photo: Bon Appetit

19. Nothing wrong with something simple. This recipe for Grandma’s Pumpkin Pie is classic.

20. Thank Rachel Ray in advance for this winner! A Spiced Pumpkin Mousse Trifle will surely win over the family.

21. Mini Pumpkin Pies will have guests drooling at the dinner table.