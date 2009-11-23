Thanksgiving Day Cooking Cover Up

Object Of Desire

Doris Orange Apron, $26.95, at crateandbarrel.com

Reason #1

Helping out in the kitchen on Thanksgiving is definitely what you should be doing, but you’ll want to be smart about it. Cooking in your dressy clothes could lead to a disaster, so be smart and cover up with an apron.

Reason #2

Look like part of the team. Even if you’re not the best in the kitchen, at least you can look the part while taking notes on how Grandma prepares for a perfect Thanksgiving meal.

Reason #3

A women’s traditional role use to be to cook, clean, and keep quiet. Now you can emulate retro styles in the kitchen with this vintage inspired apron, minus the keeping quiet part.