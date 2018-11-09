A Fashion Moodboard Inspired by Your Favorite Thanksgiving Foods

Scroll To See More Images

Ah, Thanksgiving. A day when the best parts of life—family, love and heaping portions of food—are celebrated. Not only does Thanksgiving symbolize the start of the year’s slow, holiday-studded crawl into winter, but it also encapsulates the “treat yourself” mentality. Can you name another holiday that’s almost solely about food?

Here at StyleCaster, we have deep respect for some of Thanksgiving’s most classic dishes. Turkey. Mashed potatoes. Stuffing. These go-to’s have such raw power they define an entire day—perhaps an entire month, or even an entire season.

They’re practically iconic, and this November, we’re paying homage to them to only way we know how: through clothing.

Taking styling cues from food might seem a strange pastime, and honestly, we’ve never done it before. But there’s a first time for everything, and we invite you to embark on this journey with us.

Ahead, you’ll find a run-down of 13 iconic Thanksgiving dishes—all of which have been paired with three fall/winter pieces that truly capture what those dishes are all about.

Cranberry sauce is about rich tones and structured silhouettes, stuffing is about ever-so-casually stealing the show, and peas and carrots are about accessing our aspirational selves—even if just for a few months. Peruse these style icons and more, below.

Cranberry Sauce

Specifically, the kind of cranberry sauce people intentionally keep in can shape.

Rich in color and uncompromising in form, cranberry sauce is a total statement-maker. It’s a little strange we consider a can of sauce its own dish, but cranberry sauce made it happen. It’s got a can-do attitude, and it’s not going to let anyone, say, smoosh it all around into an even paste with a fork (even though that would make a lot more sense than eating it like Jello).

Naturally, we’ve selected garnet tones in stark silhouettes to commemorate this dish—and selected one PVC piece to honor cranberry sauce’s iconically sturdy form.

Moncler padded mini skirt, $420 at Farfetch

MSGM crinkle-effect vinyl coat, $1,260 at Matches Fashion

Chloé puff-sleeve poplin dress, $1,244 at Matches Fashion

Mashed Potatoes

Mashed potatoes speak to the most primal levels of comfort and warmth. They invite you to lie back, stuff your face and relax—all the while assuring you everything’s going to be OK.

They’re basically the Tempur-Pedic mattress of foods; they may not be striking to look at, but you really can’t put a price on instant coziness.

True to form, we’ve selected some of the coziest pieces on offer this autumn—all in a strictly unassuming color palette.

Moncler Citrinelle quilted coat, $1,154 at Matches Fashion

Lovers + Friends Campos pant, $158 at Revolve

Swimton dress, $270 at Ganni

Gravy

Yup, gravy gets a standalone mention. That’s how essential it is to this entire operation. I mean, do you want to be sucking down turkey and mashed potatoes dry? Naked? Unadorned?

Gravy is basically the jewelry—OK, maybe the accessory—of food, and it deserves your respect.

For gravy, we’ve selected—you guessed it—neutral-toned accessories sure to enhance any cold-weather ensemble.

Multi-hoop earrings, $17.90 at Zara

Square print soft touch scarf, $39.90 at Zara

Faux fur bag, $29.90 at Zara

Stuffing

Earth-toned and full of variety, stuffing has a lot going on but makes it work. It’s dynamic without being overwhelming, and it’s surprisingly versatile. Honestly, it’s pretty shocking that a dish comprised juicy, wet breadcrumbs warrants such effusion, but you and I both know it does.

To put it simply, stuffing is a one-stop shop for textured flavor that pairs well with every dish on the table—just like the pieces we’ve selected to celebrate it.

Brixton Hooligan plaid snap cap, $29.99 at Urban Outfitters

Jacques plaid double-breasted blazer, $129 at Urban Outfitters

Tortoiseshell section drop earrings, $22 at Topshop

Turkey

The queen of the meal. The one everyone came to see (and honestly, actively fights over). She’s the center of attention, yet refreshingly low-key about the whole thing.

And we’ve decided to pay homage to her through underrated head-turners, like fall sundresses, jacquard power suits and velvet palazzos.

Zimmermann Juniper floral dress, $812 at Topshop

A.L.C. Ashbury pant, $595 at Revolve

Floral jacquard blazer, $99.90 at Zara

Corn on the Cob

Stunningly colored, wonderfully sheeny and somehow always full of those stringy things that get caught in your teeth. Nobody ever talks about it, though—that‘s how much clout corn on the cob has.

If corn on the cob were a person, we suspect she’d be decked out in pieces that reek of low-maintenance cool. Without trying, she’s one of the chicest people at the party (and you will be, too, if you shop her look).

Haider Ackermann Aralia chenille sweater, $1,239 at Matches Fashion

Hillier Bartley metallic faux-leather trousers, $1,226 at Matches Fashion

Zimmermann draped silk mini dress, $590 at Farfetch

Peas and Carrots

Peas and carrots hold tight to the concept of what we want to be (the kind of person who manages to be health-conscious, even on the most decadent holiday of the year), seated on a table of what we actually are (the kind of person who immediately passes over the veggies to make more room for carbs).

Peas and carrots aren’t the statement-makers you get excited about, but they’re the basics you shop that make you feel put-together.

Cuffed velvet trousers, $128 at Anthropologie

Collared silk shirt, $85 at & Other Stories

Connolly tie-waist cashmere cardigan, $1,438 at Matches Fashion

Mac and Cheese

Mac and cheese is always a delight. But on Thanksgiving, it’s particularly delightful. Because it’s not your run-of-the-mill mac and cheese—it’s the one that comes served in a crockpot, with a delicious burnt brown rind around the edges and tons of bread crumbs on top.

An elevated take on a fan favorite, basically.

Versace printed silk scarf, $99.99 at Saks Off Fifth

Satin workwear shirt, $89 at & Other Stories

Velvet loafers, $118 at Anthropologie

Pink Fluff

If you aren’t familiar with this mysterious side, take a second to really reflect on it. It’s simultaneously numbingly simple and suspiciously obtuse—its name says exactly what it is yet belies no clue as to what it’s actually made of.

Bright, yet complicated. Possibly sinister. And very, very extra. That’s an aspirational vibe.

Norma Kamali sleeping bag coat, $500 at Revolve

Charlie high-rise velvet trousers, $589 at Matches Fashion

Keepsake Hold On lace gown, $245 at Fashion Bunker

Dinner Rolls

Dinner rolls might not be anyone’s first thought, but they’re straight-up essential. Sure, whether you get the big round-ish square ones or the impossibly small glob variety, the rolls are going to turn out inconceivably dry and hard, but how else are you going to punctuate the rest of your eating?

Plus, the humble roll is always there to help you mop up your gravy leavings. Rolls are a staple—always there for you. And we stan a supportive queen.

Dinner rolls inspire visions of beige basics that don’t stand alone, but pair incredibly well with others.

All Set tunic, $68 at Free People

Textured weave rustic jumpsuit, $69.90 at Zara

Sweet Dreams turtleneck sweater, $49 at Urban Outfitters

Sweet Potatoes (with Marshmallows)

Sure, the dish might be a bit structurally nebulous—and I don’t know who came up with the idea of topping a dinner food with marshmallows—but I don’t hate it. In fact, I’m here for it.

Sweet potatoes offer a palate-cleansing dose of sweet to remind you dinner can be a treat. Surprising details—those typically reserved for other meals (or in fashion’s case, seasons)—can create magic when paired with the right base.

Souk jacket, $238 at Free People

Auguste suede tote, $188 at Free People

Camilla shirtdress, $70 at Free People

Green Bean Casserole

What’s that crunchy stuff on top? Breadcrumbs? Onions? Whatever. At least this dish offers the pretense of eating something healthy. (We don’t have to talk about the butter part.)

Green bean casserole makes us think of items that seem like versatile basics at first glance, but turn out to be low-key head-turners.

Saint Laurent suede ruched knee boots, $1,995 at Farfetch

Woody suspender pants, $208 at Free People

Rome hoop earrings, $120 at Matches Fashion

Pumpkin Pie

Turkey may be the main act, but pumpkin pie is the extra special guest. We all know it’s there, waiting for us, as a reward for making it through yet another year of record-breaking bite sizes and successfully avoiding questions about when we’ll get married.

Pumpkin pie is there to say: You made it. Welcome. Equal parts cozy and stunning, it ushers you into the final course of the meal, encouraging you to forget how tight the waistline on your pants is getting.

Serena pullover, $98 at Free People

Cargo pocket taper pants, $98 at Free People

Mokoro one-piece, $99.95 at Free People