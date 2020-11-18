Scented Thanksgiving Candles You’ll Be Grateful To Have At Your Feast

Scroll To See More Images

Thanksgiving looks a little different this year, but there’s still a lot to be thankful for. Set the mood for a cozy dinner with Thanksgiving candles—whether you’re able to have a small meal with family or you’re throwing together an unconventional hodgepodge of roommates and close friends in lieu of traveling.

Before you pop your turkey in the oven (or if you’re anything like us, the air fryer), light a scented candle, take a deep breath and let a sense of calm wash over you. Unlike super sweet holiday candles, these candles don’t all adhere to a specific scent or vibe. You can go with a sweet or spicy candle, depending on your mood and your menu. One of the options below reminds me of pie, while another is surprisingly fresh and reflective—perfect for those quiet, after-meal moments.

Not hosting your own dinner? Lucky for you, these also make great host gifts. And if you’re celebrating solo or away from your family this year, buy one for yourself and send another to your loved ones, then light ’em up before your Zoom call (because scents are the one thing we can’t share virtually….yet). Some of these candles also have personalization options, if you’re looking to add that extra-special touch.

Order ASAP to ensure yours arrives before turkey day!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

A Soothing, Meditative Candle

It’s been a tough year, but Thanksgiving is all about taking time to appreciate the things and people you’re grateful for. Send thanks, literally, to a friend or family member with a personalized note or keep it for yourself. The Homesick candle has notes of cucumber, fresh lemon and patchouli.

A Spicy Slow Burn

Voluspa’s Baltic Amber candle has scents of amber resin, sandalwood and vanilla orchid. Plus, the limited-edition glass jar is gorgeous and display-worthy. The candle burns for up to 100 hours, making it totally worth the splurge.

An Extra Special Candle

If you aren’t spending Thanksgiving with your loved ones, send them a personalized candle as a gift. You can pick the ribbon color, write a message and choose from a variety of scents, including Apple + Caramel and Pumpkin + Cinnamon.

As Sweet As Pie

If you can’t get enough of the smell of praline, you need this nutty candle burning when you bring out the pies for dessert. It has notes of red apple, caramel and praline, creating a cozy vibe.