Okay, so I checked my mail last night for the first time in, er, forever. My box was overflowing with Christmas cards and holiday catalogs from every retailer you can imagine. For the record, it’s rare that my mailbox is full. I love Mother Earth so I rarely get any physical mail – just trying to do my part.

I usually throw anything that looks vaguely like junk mail straight into the recycle bin before I even leave my mail room and I was THIS close to trashing an envelope from Intermix. Not because I don’t love Intermix but simply because I shop on the site constantly for party dresses and I thought this was just one of those reminders to come in and look at new merch. Little do they know that I stalk the site daily to see if anything new has been uploaded. Anyway, Thank God I didn’t. I ripped the envelope open to discover a $50 holiday gift card!!!

I’m ecstatic since I have a number of holiday parties in the next few weeks and nothing to wear. Above are my top (surprisingly affordable) picks from IntermixOnline.com. Obviously, I love a simple strapless so the Elizabeth & James and Privee ones above are a no-brainer. I know you’re thinking they look exactly the same but if you notice the neckline, they are completely different! At least this is what I’m telling myself to avoid shoppers guilt.

Thanks Intermix! Love you!!!