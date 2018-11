For resort 2010, Thakoon Panichgul draped and pleated his way to success. The collection was an exercise in proportion. Delicately pleated fabric gave a cardigan an airy, aquatic feel while silk dresses were more dramatically bunched and bowed at the hip, creating structure. Prints also ranged from bright, multicolored florals to almost Rorschach-ian navy watercolors to the tiniest feminine flowers.

