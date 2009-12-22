Thakoon: Fashion Designer Launches Jewelry (And 10 Baubles to Gift That Won’t Break the Bank)

We did say 2009 was the year of designer collaborations didn’t we? Well, if you think designer collabs are a passing trend, take that thought back right about now. There’s one more to pop up before the year closes out–and it’s a good one.

Thakoon Panichgul of fashion label Thakoon presented his premiere collection for Japanese jeweler, Tasaki, over the weekend, and it’s nothing short of magnificient, with beautiful pieces highlighting pearls as the featured bauble. The only catch? A bit out of our price range. Starting at $5,500 and extending far beyond the price of our yearly rent, we’ll keep our paycheck thank you very much. Here are some of our favorite spots to find equally delicious baubles that won’t max out your credit card–not even close.

Anthropologie:



Allamanda Necklace, $42, at anthropologie.com (left) and Micanopy Necklace, $80, at anthropologie.com (right).

Topshop:



Black Sparkle Studs, $12, at topshop.com (left) and Pearl and Stone Ring, $28, at topshop.com (right).

Urban Outfitters:



Cuckoo Clock Necklace, $28, at urbanoutfitters.com (left) and Hope Marian by Lizzie Fortunato Jewels Rhinestone Bracelet, $28, at urbanoutfitters.com (right).

Banana Republic:



Pearl Bauble Ring, $36, at bananarepublic.gap.com (left) and Starboard Bib Necklace, $69.50, at bananarepublic.gap.com (right).

Chicos:



Harlina Necklace, $59.50, at chicos.com (left) and Bauble Ring, $21, at chicos.com (right).

More Great Gift Ideas:

10 Home Gift Ideas to Liven Up Your Living Space

Stocking Stuffer Ideas for Everyone on Your List