Thakoon Adds Jewelry and Menswear To His Resume

Thakoon Panichgul has been a fashion world favorite since he started his eponymous line, Thakoon, in 2004. This has really been a breakthrough year for the young designer, though; mainly thanks to Michelle Obama wearing one of his dresses to the DNC on the night that Obama accepted the Democratic nomination for President, and then another one of his designs to the G20 summit.

We will now have more ways than ever to wear a piece of Thakoon as Panichgul was recently named the Creative Director or TASAKI, a Japanese fine jewelry line, and announced a collaboration with Aloha Rag.

Panichgul will be working with TASAKI to interpret his sense for fashion into the jewelry. The classic company is best known for their use of pearls, diamonds, and colored stones.

His collaboration with Aloha Rag is part of the store’s private label’s new designer collaboration series. Thakoon is not only the first collaboration for the store, but it is his first foray into menswear. Arriving in February at the Aloha Rag locations in New York and Honolulu, the cashmere sweater blends two of his loves; plaid shirts and cardigans.

[WWD]