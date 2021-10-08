Everyone’s Favorite Influencer Is Launching Her First Vegan Outerwear Collection

Many of us turn to influencers for inspo when looking to make a purchase. So of course, it makes perfect sense that influencer-designed collections will have exactly what we’re looking for. If we trust these creators to find great pieces at our favorite stores, imagine how on-point their recommendations can be when they’re the ones in charge of the design process! All this to say that when Tezza likes something, it’s inevitable that the rest of Instagram soon likes it, too—so of course, her fall collection with Noize is guaranteed to be a smash success.

If you aren’t already a fan of Noize, prepare to fall in love with their vegan apparel. The Canadian brand got its start back in 2010 and are renown for creating on-trend pieces via conscientious practices (they’re even PETA-certified). The brand does a pretty good job of dreaming up cute new collection all on their own, but this fall they’ve tapped content creator couple Tezza Barton and Cole Herrmann to put their own spin on some brand-new styles.

With 1.3 million followers and counting, Barton is a force to be reckoned with in the influencer space, known for her high-quality content and signature dreamy aesthetic. Said aesthetic comes courtesy of the faux film grain and filters offered on the Tezza App, a photo editing tool she and Herrmann launched back in 2018.

There’s not a photo on my own Instagram feed that wasn’t edited with the Tezza App first, so I mean it when I say that I trust her taste without question.

So of course, it’s no surprise Barton’s Noize collection is equally lust-worthy. The “Lost in Sounds” collection plays up the same timeless vintage aesthetic the duo have become known for online. “As creatives and musicians ourselves, we really wanted to design a collection that was an ode to our favorite musicians and style icons of the past and present,” Barton and Herrmann tell STYLECASTER.

“We wanted to have capture the vintage timeless feel, but with a modern twist. Clothes that can take you from day to night and Fall to Winter.” And of course, Noize’s commitment to ethical practices was a major plus for them: “The best part is that the whole collection is vegan and cruelty free, with many styles made using environmentally friendly materials such as vegan leathers, vegan furs and REPREVE,” they share.

The collection boasts a lot of gorgeous outerwear with a price range of $120-370, but that’s not all. From sweatsuits to vegan leather blazers, the couple worked tirelessly to narrow down the lifestyle essentials they knew their collection needed. It’s not only Noize’s first-ever design collaboration, but the first time Barton and Herrmann have worked together on a fashion collection as a pair.

“We have similar styles when it comes to fashion and often share clothes, so we liked the idea of designing looks that can work for us both and aren’t synonymous with gender, but instead are just timeless classics for all,” shared Herrmann.

If you’re looking to channel your inner influencer or simply snag a new coat for fall, everything drops exclusively on the Noize website on October 14.