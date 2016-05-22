StyleCaster
Share

12 Chic Ways to Use Textured Wallpaper in Your Home

What's hot
StyleCaster

12 Chic Ways to Use Textured Wallpaper in Your Home

by
12 Chic Ways to Use Textured Wallpaper in Your Home
12 Start slideshow

If you’re looking to update your walls, textured wallpaper—also known as grasscloth—is a great option. Subtle and sophisticated, the naturally woven texture adds an element of surprise and intrigue in a place where we’re used to seeing two-dimensional color or hanging art. While the latter two can still be beautiful, grasscloth feels uniquely modern yet classic.

MORE: 10Tricks to Make Your Bedroom Look Twice as Big

These 12 rooms use grasscloth in ways we can totally get behind, from bold greens to soothing blues and grays, in every kind of room. If you’re looking to add textured wallpaper to your own home, take a cue from these well-styled spaces.

MORE: 13 Ways to Use Color in Your Home

0 Thoughts?
1 of 12

This medium-gray grasscloth adds richness to a black-and-white hallway.

Noha Hassan Designs

Grasscloth makes even a makeshift foyer feel chic.

Design Manifest

Bright blue grasscloth works beautifully in this vibrant, colorful living room.

Apartment Therapy

Here, gray wallpaper adds a natural touch to a super-modern look.

Noha Hassan Designs

Cool blue grasscloth makes this bedroom extra-soothing.

Driven by Decor

A textured deep blue wall is the ideal backdrop for a living room full of neutrals and earth tones.

Tilton Fenwick

 

Only a shade lighter than the deep blue and purple art that hangs on it, this navy living room shows how dark walls can be so chic and cozy.

Alisberg Parker

Gray grasscloth gives a simple bathroom monochromatic elegance.

Style Me Pretty

Photo: Courtney Apple

Here, beige grasscloth plays nicely off the colors of a gold bar cart.

Amy Lau Design

Sea greens and blues make this space extra-bold—and the wall's imperfect texture differentiates it from the painted ceiling.

Doug and Gene Meyer

Wallpapering the top half of a dining room in a vibrant color adds intrigue without overwhelming.

Diane Bergeron

Beige warms up a sunny space, while still feeling as bright and airy as white walls do.

Betsy Bassett Interiors

Next slideshow starts in 10s

7 STYLECASTER Editors on Their Go-To Under-$10 Lipstick Picks

7 STYLECASTER Editors on Their Go-To Under-$10 Lipstick Picks
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share