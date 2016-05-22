12 Chic Ways to Use Textured Wallpaper in Your Home

If you’re looking to update your walls, textured wallpaper—also known as grasscloth—is a great option. Subtle and sophisticated, the naturally woven texture adds an element of surprise and intrigue in a place where we’re used to seeing two-dimensional color or hanging art. While the latter two can still be beautiful, grasscloth feels uniquely modern yet classic.
These 12 rooms use grasscloth in ways we can totally get behind, from bold greens to soothing blues and grays, in every kind of room. If you’re looking to add textured wallpaper to your own home, take a cue from these well-styled spaces.
Bright blue grasscloth works beautifully in this vibrant, colorful living room.
A textured deep blue wall is the ideal backdrop for a living room full of neutrals and earth tones.
Only a shade lighter than the deep blue and purple art that hangs on it, this navy living room shows how dark walls can be so chic and cozy.
Gray grasscloth gives a simple bathroom monochromatic elegance.
Here, beige grasscloth plays nicely off the colors of a gold bar cart.
Sea greens and blues make this space extra-bold—and the wall's imperfect texture differentiates it from the painted ceiling.
Wallpapering the top half of a dining room in a vibrant color adds intrigue without overwhelming.
