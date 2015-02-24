Texting This ‘Magic’ Phone Number Will Get You Anything You Want—As Long as It’s Legal

Have you ever needed something to be done, but haven’t have the time or energy to do it yourself? Have you ever wished you had a butler or fairy Godmother to run your errands for you? Turns out, all you really need is Magic.

No, not that kind of magic, but rather a new text-message based concierge service that places orders, organizes deliveries, and generally simplifies your life. Magic isn’t an app, but simply a phone number that you text whenever you need any (legal) thing done or delivered.

How it works: Magic has operators standing by 24/7 to answer your text messages and execute your request. An operator will ask you a few follow up questions and then send you the details regarding your delivery/appointment/etc.

The operator is then tasked with fulfilling your request in whatever way they deem most efficient. The operators will either place an order or make a purchase for you directly (think: plane tickets, flower deliveries), or they can employ the help of other delivery services, like Seamless or Postmates for food and alcohol drop-offs.

Texting Magic is free, but they (obviously) charge a premium for their service. After you put in your request, the operator will text you back with the exact price, including tip, so there are no hidden fees.

Ordering on your own may be slightly less convenient, but it is cheaper. When the operator uses a delivery service to complete your request, which already charges a premium, you end up paying that fee plus Magic’s service fee, which has the potential to get pricey.

Magic is currently only available in the U.S. and all you need to do to sign up is text 408-217-1721. It seems like the service’s target customer is the busy (or supremely lazy) person who has extra cash to burn. However, it’s definitely cheaper than hiring an assistant.