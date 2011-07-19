TEXTILE Elizabeth and James 1st Ads, Alex Wang Shoe Designer

TEXTILE Elizabeth and James, the bohemian, denim and t-shirt centric partner brand to Elizabeth and James is debuting its first round of print ads, and they kind of make you want to go into the desert with nothing but a tee, a good pair of jeans and a day to waste.

Inspired by a 1969 trip to that place U2 made famous, Joshua Tree, the collection is as light, cotton, airy and modern-hippie-in-the-wilderness-but-still-looking-fine worthy as you’d expect.

It’s kind of for the girl who likes to let her indie spirit come through without sacrificing letting her butt look good in jeans. Mary-Kate Olsen headed up the concept, and I think it shows in the ads slated to run in August and September mags.

Also, keep an eye out for next season’s Elizabeth and James shoes, headed up by the former head of footwear design at Alexander Wang. All exciting things in the land where fashion meets Olsen.