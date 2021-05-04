Teva x Polaroid’s New Capsule Collection Is Serving Some Serious Nostalgia

Scroll To See More Images

Just in case you needed one more reason to get excited about #ShotGirlSummer, Teva just dropped a new capsule collection with iconic instant photography brand Polaroid to get you even more hyped for the new season (and getting dressed again, TBH). The Teva x Polaroid drop is chock full of the footwear brand’s iconic sporty sandals, but reworked with Polaroid’s signature rainbow spectrum and new colorways to match.

Frankly, as an analog photography enthusiast myself (I have a collection of over twenty different vintage Polaroid cameras), this collab is probably the most exciting fashion news I’ve heard in a hot minute.

In addition to the four limited-edition sandals, there’s also a Teva x Polaroid 600 camera available to round out the collection—and it’s made of original Polaroid refurbished (and professionally-tested) parts for an extra nostalgic feel. The camera also comes with a co-branded camera strap designed from REPREVE®recycled yarn, making it easily accessible to capture memories on the go.

In a nutshell, this collection perfectly marries the brand’s legacy and heritage, making summer adventures (and capturing those tangible memories the old-school way) accessible and aesthetic AF.

“Polaroid has always been about inspiring creativity, anytime, anywhere. We’re excited to partner with a brand with a shared rich heritage to further that mission, encouraging people to find inspiration wherever their adventure takes them,” said Marta Martinez, CMO of Polaroid in an official press release. Scroll through below to shop the collection.

Teva x Polaroid All Gender Original Sandal

These sustainable and recyclable sandals not only feature Polaroid’s ubiquitous iconography but they’re also designed with Teva’s premium features, including a Molded EVA midsole for comfort and better arch support, Microban® treatment for odor defense, and quick-dry webbing.

Teva x Polaroid Instant Camera

This stylish analog camera is basically the O.G. Instagram, and instead of digital memories stored in the cloud or posted to the feed, it allows you to capture all of your summer adventures with a tangible memento. It’s engineered to utilize both black and white and color film (sold separately) and features a built-in flash with manual override functionality.

Teva x Polaroid Midform Sandals

Teva’s flagship midform sandal got a retro makeover inspired by Polaroid’s Color Spectrum logo in this new chili red hue and rainbow-colored strap. This style is available in both a streamlined and roomier fit that’s designed with a wider footbed and straps.