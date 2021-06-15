Teva x Christian Cowan Takes The Dad Sandal Trend To A Glam New Level

Scroll To See More Images

At first, I really didn’t think the dad sandal trend was for me. I know a cool contrast can be created when combining femme dresses and chunky footwear, but for me the shoes never felt special enough to splurge on. Fortunately, the new Teva x Christian Cowan collaboration has changed all that—sparkly, chunky pink gladiators? Sign me the heck up.

Tevas have been the sandal of choice for pretty much any and all trend-loving influencers and fashion girls this season, so their decision to team up with celeb-loved designer Christian Cowan feels perfect for summer.

When preparing to shoot StyleCaster’s Summer of Love issue, I remember being attracted to the sparkle of one particular lime green Christian Cowan gown (which you can see on our cover star Mj Rodriguez here!) from Fall/Winter 2020. Now, the luxury label has managed to incorporate that same over-the-top glitz into wearable sandals for everyday slays.

There are two silhouettes in the new collection, but personally, the Hurricane Gladiators have my heart. I’m all about a mid-calf gladiator, so a glitzy pink iteration feels like a look I can absolutely get behind. When I first got these babies, I was a bit nervous about how to style them, but I decided to lean into the season’s maximalist sartorial ethos and go big—and it totally paid off.

This might be obvious to some, but as a girl who loves her heels, I was shook at how comfortable these sandals really were. I spent a full Sunday walking all over New York City with nary a blister! Since my initial outing, I’ve dressed these babies up with bold prints and down with straight-leg denim and a white tee. Every single time, they steal the show. Call me a dad sandal convert!

Below, shop the Teva x Christian Cowan collab, available now in extended all-gender sizing.

Hurricane XLT2 Christian Cowan in Pink

If you love this classic Teva silhouette, why not jazz it up with bright pink sparkles? BTW, the glitter is flat, so it won’t shed off as you wear.

Hurricane XLT2 Christian Cowan in Silver

If pink just isn’t your thing, the silver option is a slightly more neutral take for everyday dressing that still doesn’t skimp on sparkle.

Hurricane Gladiator Christian Cowan in Pink

I’m biased because they’re on my feet as I type this, but the Hurricane Gladiators really are the star of the show from this collection. Maximalist perfection!