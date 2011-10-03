Testing Out Zoe Saldana’s Fashion Website

Zoe Saldana, actress and red carpet fixture, has teamed up with herfianc Keith Britton (a former model) to help provide some order to the chaotic world of fashion. Their website, My Fashion Database (MyFDB.com) is inspired by IMDb, which organizes movies, actors, directors, producers and so on to make entertainment more accessible.

The site is aesthetically gripping; the opening page is heavy on images and light on text. You can easily navigate from magazine covers to editorials to MyFDB’s blog, where you can read up on current fashion news (including hot lil’ nuggets of goodness from the StyleCaster crew). Everyone is credited and everything is archived. You can search through upwards of 5,000 brands, 60,000 industry workers and 60 different job titles, all conveniently compiled onto one site.

I decided to give the site a test run, so I typed in model Selita Ebanks’ name. Seconds later a list of links popped up, including her biography and various editorials and covers she was featured in. Click on one of the links and you are taken to the photos, where you find a longer, more detailed list of everyone who contributed to the shoot. Easy peasy.

Saldana reminds us that there are, ” – a lot of people that come together to build a brand, campaign editorial or fashion spread.” Generally, the large names (Anna Wintour, Rachel Zoe, Oscar de la Renta) get thrown around, but little attention is afforded to those behind the scenes who are making it all happen. Given Saldana’s early fashion influences — her mother and grandmother were seamstresses — it’s understandable that she recognizes the many hands that go into creating a collection and a look.

Check out Saldana’s new site and let us know what you think!