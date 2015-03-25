StyleCaster
Test-Driving 6 of Spring's Coolest Designer Bags

Test-Driving 6 of Spring’s Coolest Designer Bags

Leah Bourne
by
While past seasons have been all about the recognizable “it” bag—think the Chloé Paddington, the Balenciaga City bag, and Louis Vuitton’s once all-to0-ubiquitous graffiti bags—for Spring 2015, the hottest styles are all about texture, color, and no blatant logos.

In an age where personal style is more revered than wearing a single designer head-to-toe, it’s fitting that spring’s most coveted everyday bags are label discreet, but still score high marks for their statement-making style points like creamy pastel shades, bold color-blocking, and sleek snakeskin.

Whether it’s Les Petits Joueurs top-handle bag that’s a street style favorite thanks to its fun Lego detailing, to Burberry Prorsum’s hand-painted leather color-block “Bee” bowling bag, these are the kind of bags that will let your personal style shine.

Here, we gave six of the coolest handbags of the season a test drive. Scroll through the gallery above to see how they look when taken out for a spin—and to shop your favorite.

Photos: Tiffany Hagler-Geard

Les Petits Joueurs Mini Alex Lolita ($895; available at Les Petits Joueurs).

Carven Pelham bag ($990; available at Carven).

Kenzo Mini Kalifornia tote in Rose Clair ($485; available at Otte).

Burberry Prorsum "The Bee" bag in bright peony ($3,595; available at Burberry).

Reed Krakoff RK40 bag ($1,990; available at Reed Krakoff).

Jill Haber Thomas bag in pineapple python ($2,595; available Jill Haber).

