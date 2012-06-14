Terry Richardson Gets a New, Suprising Late Night Gig

We knew that Terry Richardson was a maverick photographer, but we never knew that he also had another skill up his plaid-covered sleeves as well: DJ.

Last night in New York City, Jared Leto‘s BFF was spotted guest DJ’ing the Person Magnificent Obsessions event, where the Italian luxury eyewear label celebrated the latest installment in their 30 Stories of Craftsmanship in Film exhibition series at The Museum of Moving Image in Queens. After influencers and the like were done chatting up about film and checking out the exhibition, guests were treated to the real party, with musical stylings provided by the notorious photographer and indie rocker heartthrob Twin Shadow as well.

We want to know: What kind of jams did Terry actually spin last night? Since he is a semi-full-time, autobiographical photog of the biggest popstar of the mo’, you’d think he likely cranked out a “Poker Face,” or perhaps even an A$AP Rocky or Rihanna track or two.

For the lucky few who managed to stay towards the end of ast night’s shindig, tell us how it went in the comments below!

[Photo by Neilson Barnard/WireImage for Persol]