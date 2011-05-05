Terry Richardson Teaches Us How To Get Rock-Hard Abs (VIDEO)

Whether you love fashion photographer Terry Richardson or despise him, one thing is for surehe’s got a killer sense of humor. That, and some very cute friends. One of said friends is Matthew Gray Gubler, the Criminal Minds star who regularly appears and makes funny faces on Terry’s blog. In this new video, Terry and Matthew film a high-energy (and effective!) workout video from a room at the Bowery Hotel.

The dynamic duo teaches us the difference between New York abs and the far superior Hollywood abs, and gives us great tips on how to achieve them (never do more than 11!). The moves the boys demonstrate in the clip might not actually help you achieve a bikini-ready bod, but trust me, your sides will certainly hurt from laughing after watching their shenanigans for three minutes straight.