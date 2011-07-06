StyleCaster
Terry Richardson Takes Us Inside Kate Moss’ Wedding

Alyssa
by
Photos from Kate Moss and Jamie Hince‘s wedding last weekend are slowly trickling out, and it’s no surprise that Terry Richardson is the first to bring us debaucherous, jealousy-inducing photos from inside the festivities.

The guest list was just as fabulous as you’d imagine, with superstars like Jude Law, Paul McCartney and Jack White mingling with the fashion elite, namely Daphne Guinness, Stefano Pilati and Marc Jacobs. Mosstock was certainly not a serious or stuffy occasionalthough we’ve yet to hear about any wild musical performancesand everyone who took part in the revelry seems to have had an amazing time. Also, how gorgeous and in love do the newlyweds look?

Click through to check out some images from the festivities and visit Terry’s Diary to see them all!

1 of 6

Mr. and Mrs. Hince!

Kate and Jamie after cutting the cake.

Jack White and Karen Elson

Marc Jacobs

Terry Richardson and Carine Roitfeld

Daphne Guinness

