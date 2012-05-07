Terry Richardson Takes Us Behind The Scenes Of Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Tour In Korea

If I were the most famous person who basically ever existed and was going on a world tour, I would definitely want the best of the best to be on my team helping things go smoothly. Of course, an essential for any musician who is about to hit the road on a whirlwind global voyage is a really good photographer. If I had my pick of anyone in the business, I would probably choose Terry Richardson.

Not only does he seem like a blast in a pervy Lower East Side way (what’s better than that?), but he has shot some of the most notable celebrities in the world — at their most vulnerable moments. While Mario Testino technically did the official photos for Kate Moss‘ wedding (naturally), Terry took some stunning shots of her following the nuptials relaxing at her favorite place in the world, the Ritz Paris. After that, I was won over. Terry is shooting my wedding, except unlike Kate’s, my reception will probably be at an Olive Garden in Secaucus.

Anyway, Lady Gaga clearly has the same idea as I do, because she brought Terry along with her to Seoul, Korea, where her fans go absolutely nuts for her. Check out some of Terry’s best photos from their little jaunt in the gallery above.