H&M and Terry Richardson Throw An Eco-Friendly Garden Party Without Jared Leto

One of the Interweb’s most talked about fashion photographers, Terry Richardson, has recently shot H&M’s latest Conscious Collection campaign, featuring a slew of tanned models posing around (what looks like) a lushy green private pool from a hillside mansion in Brazil.

This new line of affordable chic duds is made out of environmentally friendly fabrics such as organic cotton, hemp and recycled polyester, offered in bright neons, creams & pastels and colorful, flower-inspired prints. Good call on Terry’s part for shooting the campaign with such a green, natural background to help drive that eco-friendly point home.

Thanks to Terry’s unique creativity and sometimes questionable point-of-view, he manages to have these dresses, tops, skirts and more looking way more swanky than the price tag would suggest. Seriously though, this campaign really does look like we’re glancing at a photo shoot for some fancy schmancy print rag.

Just one thing though–where’s the J. Leto? You’d think after being BFFs for a few years and always appearing on Terry’s blog that he’d finally make his way into one of Terry’s commercial photo shoots. Oh well–we’re still going to have our fingers crossed for that one fine day of Leto-ness.

With prices starting under $20, H&M’s Conscious Collection is definitely worth a browse, if you just so happen to be near one of the 100 H&M stores worldwide where the collection is available. Oh, and did we mention that this new line hits stores today?

Can you say lunch-time shopping?

Click through the slideshow above to see images from H&M’s Conscious Collection shot by Terry Richardson.