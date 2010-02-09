Terry Richardson: Purple Magazine Cover Shoot with Lindsay Lohan!

A new image of Lindsay Lohan on the cover of Purple magazine has been seen floating around the web. A few months ago, Lohan mentioned the shoot in a tweet, writing: Purple Magazine shoot with Terry Richardson and Olivier! Ungaro and ali lohan!!!!

While we knew that Lindsay would be featured inside of the new issue, it came as a bit of a surprise to see her featured on the cover — in a Zac Posen ensemble, no less. As artistic director for Emanuel Ungaro, wed naturally expected to see LiLo donning a frock from the label for Purple‘s cover. This was not the case, however, as Lohan ended up posing for Richardson’s lens wearing a white Posen number.

Perhaps the most controversial part of the shoot would be the Jesus-like pose that photographer Terry Richardson captures on the cover. Lohan is photographed with her arms extended in the shape of a cross, and with a head adorned in a crown of thorns. Were sensing just a slight bit of irony; seeing as how Lohans past does not exactly make her a moral role model. Neither Terry Richardson nor Purple magazine is a stranger to controversy. Richardson is known for his racy and provocative photographs, which have been featured in many issues of Purple, while magazine editor, Olivier Zham, is not afraid to push boundaries.

We would expect something a little bit more risque from the Richardson/Lohan collaboration, but this video from the set actually seems to portray an unexpectedly tame shoot.

Youtube.com

In the video, shot at Milk Studios in NYC, Lohan wears a dress by Alexander McQueen.



