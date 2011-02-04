Terry Richardson Needs a Girlfriend: We Play Matchmaker

In most industries it’s considered a faux pas to whip it out while at work, but beloved fashion photographer Terry Richardson has proven time and again to be the exception to the rule.

Aside from shooting some of the most provocative editorials of our time, Richardson keeps a daily-updated blog replete with prurient point-and-shoot gems from virtually every facet of the celebrity world. Recently our carnal cameraman posted a foreboding image of a stenciled billboard reading four words we never thought we’d associate with one of the most full-frontally photographed men in fashion: “I need a girlfriend.” Thus we took it upon ourselves to play Yente and have hand selected a gaggle of girls we deem worthy of some bona fide Terry boyfriend style lovin’.

All Photos: Terry Richardson