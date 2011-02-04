Terry Richardson Needs a Girlfriend: We Play Matchmaker

In most industries it’s considered a faux pas to whip it out while at work, but beloved fashion photographer Terry Richardson has proven time and again to be the exception to the rule.
Aside from shooting some of the most provocative editorials of our time, Richardson keeps a daily-updated blog replete with prurient point-and-shoot gems from virtually every facet of the celebrity world. Recently our carnal cameraman posted a foreboding image of a stenciled billboard reading four words we never thought we’d associate with one of the most full-frontally photographed men in fashion: “I need a girlfriend.” Thus we took it upon ourselves to play Yente and have hand selected a gaggle of girls we deem worthy of some bona fide Terry boyfriend style lovin’.
All Photos: Terry Richardson
Our most obvious choice for Mr. Richardson's right hand lady goes to the exotic and alluring Jen Brill, PR maven and resident it-girl. To quote a recent episode of 30 Rock, these two have thrown off a clear will-they-or-won't-they vibe for quite a while now, and we've had a ball watching this Australian-Chinese beauty gallivant about downtown New York and beyond. After rumors of engagements and courtship for years, let's lock it down.
Coming in for a close second is Hungarian hottie Eniko Mihalik, who has walked the runway for over 50 designers, ranging from Givenchy to Victoria's Secret and everything in between. Images of Eniko are plastered all over Terry's blog, and her love for boardgames could make for a Twister-themed photoshoot many (ourselves included) would pay to see.
Our choice from across the pond is the lovely Lily Donaldson, muse to Alber Elbaz and supermodel in every sense of the word. After a recent split from her boyfriend of two nearly three years Vladimir Restoin-Roitfeld and a handful of international Vogue covers already under her belt, we think it's time for Terry to show the world a different side of this blonde-haired blue-eyed British bombshell.
Filling the obligatory "barely legal" category is opera student turned pop star Sky Ferreira, who blew up after Katy Perry tweeted a picture of her at spread eagle and clutching a bottle of vodka at the ripe age of seventeen. Now eighteen years old with a single titled "Obsession," perhaps none is better suited than she to take a semi-permanent seat alongside the ubersexual shutterbug.
Caveat emptor: for the time being our next choice is legally and morally off limits, but if dear Mr. Richardson is still on the pursuit two years down the line, might we suggest his recent muse and face of Miu Miu for two seasons running Lindsey Wixon. Those lips speak for themselves. Literally.
For our wildcard entry, we look no further than recent divorcee and ultimate albeit somewhat self-proclaimed cougar, Courteney Cox. We stumbled across pictures of the two on Terry's blog and were immediately brought back to the joys of Cox as cutthroat tabloid editor Lucy Spiller on FX's highly underrated Dirt. Sure, this pairing is unlikely, but at least he'd get some points for acting his age (not to mention some MAJOR syndication benefits).
Who says dating someone your own age can't be fun? Courtney Love's dating resume is really just on another level, and we're confident if there's one woman out there who can keep up with Terry's high energy lifestyle, it's her. Hell, we're starting to question if he could handle her...
Spanish SoHo indie royalty Paz de la Huerta could certainly feed her insatiable hunger for the camera as Terry's right hand woman. The 26 year old actress who once performed an impromptu strip tease at the late Beatrice Inn to "I Touch Myself" is perfect for our "younger but still experienced" category, having been previously linked to men such as Jack Nicholson and Orlando Bloom.
While we personally remain forever Team Blair, Gossip Girl's Blake Lively has something, or perhaps we should say a pair of somethings, that our man Terry will undoubtedly ogle over. Some have called it the rack that defined a generation, while others remain awestruck in its apparent ability to defy gravity. And if Terry's Gossip Girl Rolling Stone cover is any indication of what these two could produce as a couple, then sign us up pronto.