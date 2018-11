Terry Richardon shot a new campaign video for Aldo featuring a hot model dude and Lily Donaldson. It has Terry’s signature graphic appeal, but not a bit of the lurid look at life that he’s associated with how commercial of him!

Entitled, “Life’s a Beach,” Lily and hot model dude hang out in a brightly painted studio, having fun, smiling, wearing sunglasses and shark heads, carrying marlins and rocking Julian Louie for Aldo shoes. Watch it below: