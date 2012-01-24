Terry Richardson And Kate Moss Make Magic Happen For Mango

Two of our favorite, quirky fashion superstars joined forces for Mango‘sspring ad campaign. Apparently, the trendy retailer doesn’t mess around with so-so celebrities or any B-listers. In an interview with WWD a Mango spokesperson said, “It’s important that she is a fashion icon who is famous worldwide and widely recognized.”

So, who is it already?Kate Moss (or as we like to call her, the Woman Who Doesn’t Age) was chosen for the hefty gig. She looks fabulous as usual but we’re really feeling the Bardot-esque references captured by none other than Terry Richardson.

We’re a little bummed the shoot didn’t get a tad crazier, but we suppose those outtakes can be featured in one of his new books. Right?

Photo courtesy of Sipa.