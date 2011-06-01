Terry Richardson, Jess Stam & Giles Deacon In Hot New Car Ad

Remember when Karl Lagerfeld (and Baptiste!) starred in a German Volkswagen commercial late last year? We thought that was pretty weird, but Karl is quite the trendsetter, and it seems that short films featuring fashion people and hot cars are all the rage in Germany. Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Berlin kicks off next month, and to promote the event, the brand tapped Terry Richardson to shoot a campaign featuring supermodel Jessica Stam.

In the behind-the-scenes footage below, Stam is a sexy car model wearing a skin-tight black Ungaro number, while the label’s creative director Giles Deacon looks on. She’s pretty adorable, especially when the crew makes her run in those hot pink heels over and over again.

Video via Some Kind of Style