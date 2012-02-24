Terry Richardson Has Tali Lennox Lick Lollipops For Fashion

We’ve been dying to know who would be the next to get the Terry treatment … and now the wait is over.In one of his latest projects, the photographer and Eleven Paris tag teamed some seriously cute fresh blood —Tali Lennox and male model Ash Stymest — for the brand’s spring lookbook.

Obviously, in true Terry fashion, there are some saucy poses being struck I mean, could you get more blatant with that lollipop? In any case, we love how much fun it looks to shoot on Terry’s set. Between the obvious sexual tension and awesome clothes, it can’t get much better.

If you want even more of a glance into the wonderful world of Terry, watch the video below!

Photo and video via Grazia Daily