Terry Richardson Discovers Our Latest Obsession: Adam Levine

Well, it seems that none of you can get enough Adam Levine. And don’t even try lying to me. I can see how people get to our site, and for the past week, a lot of you have been googling “Adam Levine naked.” The sad truth is, I can’t exactly blame you. Despite the fact that he’s rumored to be a big tool, he is really attractive. No lie.

Anyway, Adam Levine fever is heating up even more based on the Page Six report that states Adam and his bombshell girlfriend Russian model Anne Vyalitsyna have parted ways. FYI, an inside source confirmed to me that this is indeed true. (Yes, yes, we actually know people beyond the guy at Starbucks and the chick at our local doughnut.)

Now Terry Richardson‘s hopping on the bandwagon, and posted some seriously sexy pictures of Levine lounging around. Click through the gallery above for some hump day eye candy. Enjoy!