Terry Richardson Blog: He Had a Fake ID!

Terry Richardson is a world renowned photographer, infamous for his provocative and borderline pornographic images. He has shot ad campaigns for Gucci, Miu Miu, and Chloe, and his work has been featured in Harper’s Bazaar, Vogue, and Purple magazines. A flip through his portfolio will most likely result in blushed cheeks and a dropped jaw, which is why it doesn’t come as a shock that Richardson had a fake ID back in the day.

His blatant confession was summed up with the text “My Fake ID” and an uploaded image of the phony on his blog, TerrysDiary. More a photo album than diary, Richardson’s blog is filled with suggestive and outrageous images accompanied by short captions. Although Richardson is constantly posting photos and we always love his shocking images, this one may just top our list.

Check Out Barneys Fall/Winter Catalogue by Terry Richardson



