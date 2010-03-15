Terry Richardson Accused of Exploiting Young Girls

Image: INFphoto.com

Notorious fashion photographer, Terry Richardson, was recently confronted by supermodel and womens rights advocate, Rie Rasmussen, at a party in Paris. And it wasnt pretty.

Richardson is known for his raw and risqu photos for top-notch campaigns for brands including Gucci and Chloe, as well as publications like Vogue, Purple, and Harpers Bazaar. His iconic snapshots feature everyone from the Jersey Shore cast to Barack Obama.

Rasmussen expressed her distaste for Richardson and, what she considers, his manipulative approach to work. She tells the NY Post, I told him what you do is completely degrading to women. I hope you know you only [bleep] girls because you have a camera, lots of fashion contacts, and get your pictures in Vogue.

The shutterbugs provocative style is what caught the fashion world’s attention in the first place– which rapidly led to a portfolio filled with high-end clients. The controversial nature of his images aren’t news to us (despite how borderline offensive they may be). The fact that someone actually had the guts to revile him to his face, however, is.

[nypost.com]

More News We Love:

Fashion Week Fall 2010: Paris Recap

Music Monday: Freelance Whales’ Morning Commute Playlist

Rihanna and Naomi Campbell Get in Trouble with the Law, and more Celebrity News