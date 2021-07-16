It’s The Summer Of Terry Cloth, So I’m Ready To Lean In

Scroll To See More Images

Out of absolutely nowhere, terry cloth is suddenly the cool-girl fabric of the season. Ladies—how did we let this happen??

To be clear, I’m not anti-terry, it just feels a little…random. Although given the rise in early 2000s trends, I can kinda see why terry cloth is back. If velour is winter’s tracksuit material of choice, terry is her beachy summer cousin; I definitely had a Juicy Couture terry bag and matching cover-up back in the day.

Now, though, terry cloth makes just about any silhouette feel more cool. From matching sets to little dresses to even rompers and bucket hats, terry is totally taking over—and I’m done trying to fight it. Catch me in a terry dress at happy hour, terry shorts at the beach and maybe even an impractical-but-cute terry bikini to boot. I can’t be stopped.

If you live by the beach or are traveling for summer vacay, this look is a no-brainer. But, if you’re stuck in a city, it may not feel as practical. I’m here to tell you that terry can still be styled appropriately, even to sit on the sticky NYC subway, close your eyes and pretend you’re on a beach.

Below, shop a few key pieces that have convinced me to take the terry trend in stride.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Crop Terry Button-Up Shirt

NIA has an amazing selection of terry cloth pieces, and I’d style their Terry Bralette underneath this boxy button-up and seal the deal with some matching terry shorts.

Rose Terry Romper

Patterned terry is a power move, especially when its a swirly retro ’70s print like this one. It’s safe to say this Frankies Bikinis romper just shot to the top of my must-buy list.

Icon Embroidered Terry Cloth Bucket Hat

I’m very into terry accessories at the moment, so catch me pairing this pale yellow bucket hat with absolutely every beach day ensemble.

Polo Terry Cloth Minidress

A little terry polo dress feels so old-school Juicy—but this BP. pick is a fraction of the price, available in two hues and plus sizes up to 4x.

Summer Days Terry Cloth Romper One more romper for the road, shall we? This Sweaty Betty pick looks like pure sunshine and feels even softer.

Stella Terry Strapless One-Piece

Give it up for Frankies Bikinis, the only brand I’ve noticed making terry swimwear. This logo one-piece is too good!

Palmer Terry Strapless Tube Dress

Another Frankies piece I’m lusting over is this patterned tube dress. The watercolor-inspired Santorini print has me itching to go on vacay.

Terry Cloth Tank

If you want to ease your way into the trend, try pairing a terry tank with your go-to denim shorts. When you’re ready to upgrade, snag the matching terry cloth shorts to complete the look.

Ace Terry Crop Top + Miniskirt

Maybe I saved the best for last. Sue me! This terry two-piece from Free People is adorable and on sale for 43 percent off, so you have no excuse not to snag it.