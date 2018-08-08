17 Affordable Ways to Take Advantage of This Season’s Terrazzo Trend

Though the 2018 lifestyle landscape has been pervaded by statement prints and Nordic trends, one incredibly retro material has proven to be a sleeper hit among home decor enthusiasts: terrazzo. (For those of you who’ve never seen it, terrazzo is basically the home-decor equivalent of Funfetti cake—haphazardly speckled and often colorful.)
According to our friends at Pinterest, people are saving terrazzo photos to their digital bulletin boards 316 percent more frequently this year than they were last year. That’s a huge jump, and it tells me the oh-so-’70s material is definitely making a comeback.
Now, real terrazzo is a composite material made from chips of marble, quartz, granite or glass—cemented in some kind of binder, like concrete or epoxy-resin. It’s traditionally used for floors, ceilings or patios, so taking advantage of the trend would likely require a full-on remodel.
Of course, some of us have neither the means nor the desire to overhaul our homes. But that doesn’t mean we’re precluded from the trend. In fact, there are myriad ways to get in on the whole terrazzo movement through low-maintenance (read: affordable) furniture and decor.
Here, 17 cute ways to add a little terrazzo to your life—none of which require any construction.
Sweet Terrazzo Texture Side Table
A neutral side table that isn't completely basic.
Sweet terrazzo texture side table, $159 at Urban Outfitters
Sepon Terrazzo Desk Set
Just the sleek, subtle desk decor your home office was looking for.
Sepon terrazzo desk set, $85 at The Citizenry
Terrazzo Wallpaper
Yup, you can even give your walls the terrazzo treatment.
Terrazzo wallpaper, $98 at Etsy
Santa Cruz Terrazzo Planters
Consider this your excuse to stock up on succulents.
Santa Cruz terrazzo planters, $215 at The Citizenry
Handmade Terrazzo Ceramic Cup
What can I say? I'm a sucker for artisan ceramic cups.
Handmade terrazzo ceramic cup, $30 at Etsy
Taryn Terrazzo Side Table
A terrazzo print table in millennial pink.
Taryn terrazzo side table, $179 at Urban Outfitters
Terrazzo Tile-Inspired Half Moon Earrings
Wear one of 2018's favorite home decor trends on your ears, instead.
Terrazzo tile-inspired half moon earrings, $30 at Etsy
Sepon Terrazzo Planter
A perfectly minimal planter that would look great in any home.
Sepon terrazzo planter, $85 at The Citizenry
Terrazzo Placemat
Like Funfetti cake—in a placemat.
Terrazzo placemat, $48 at Etsy
Confetti Cups
Terrazzo makes for great party decor since it looks so much like confetti.
Confetti cups, $7 at Etsy
Pearl Terrazzo Earrings
These statement earrings also come in purple and black.
Pearl terrazzo earrings, $46 at Etsy
Terrazzo Washi Tape
Excellent for DIY home decor. (Also great for organizing stuff in your planner.)
Terrazzo Washi tape, $3 at Etsy
Terrazzo Round Plastic Cereal Bowl
Wouldn't cereal look so much cuter in this pink, white and yellow bowl?
Terrazzo round plastic cereal bowl, $2 at Target
Paper Straws
Who can resist really cute party straws? (Spoiler alert: Not me.)
Paper straws, $7 at Crate and Barrel
Terrazzo Bathroom Accessories
Few bathroom accessories look this sophisticated.
Terrazzo bathroom accessories, $25–100 at The Citizenry
Terrazzo Basket
Everyone needs a laundry basket—might as well make yours cute.
Terrazzo basket, $45 at Etsy
Terrazzo Plate
There's so much affordable terrazzo decor, you might as well throw a party, right?
Terrazzo plate, $7 at Etsy
