The Most Chic SodaStream You’ve Ever Seen Is Exclusively at Target & Goes With Your All-White Kitchen

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

The invention of the SodaStream has made so many seltzer lover’s lives easier, and it’s easy to see why. There’s no more hauling heavy cans of seltzer home from the grocery store and there’s less waste when it comes to going through cans and bottles. Although I’m not a seltzer fanatic like some people are, I love having mine on-hand and ready to go when friends come over so I can offer more than one type of beverage. Plus, it makes the best vodka sodas when you’re having cocktail hour at home with the girls. But the latest SodaStream model at Target seriously takes your love of sparkling water to the next level with new additions and tweaks that make it that much easier to enjoy soda water at home.

The exclusive Terra Gold SodaStream has officially landed at Target.com and it’ll be in Target stores beginning on Oct. 26, 2022. You can shop it online now for under $100. This SodaStream model is a bit different from ones you’ve seen in the past. For starters, this model comes in a chic all-white color with gold accents that elevate the design. Even the bottle itself features a gold base, gold cap and a gold SodaStream logo.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Terra Sparkling Water Maker

This SodaStream also features a larger carbonation touch button at the top of the machine to make it easier than ever to add bubbles to your favorite drinks. But perhaps the best part of this updated version is that you can run the SodaStream bottle in the dishwasher for easy cleanup. Seriously, that’s life changing. I probably wash my SodaStream bottle way less than I should because I can’t just stick it in the dishwasher.

Grab this SodaStream while it’s still in stock now and you’ll never want to hide your sparkling water maker under the cabinets ever again.