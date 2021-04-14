Terilisha Is a Frontrunner on ‘The Circle’—Here’s What to Know About Her IRL

It’s clear from the first episode that Terilisha from The Circle is a serious competitor, and as one of several contestants playing themselves, Terilisha is at both an advantage and a disadvantage. But what is there to know about her IRL? Read on to find out.

For those who haven’t watched The Circle before, here’s how the show works: The Circle, which is based on the British reality TV competition of the same name, premiered on Netflix on January 1, 2020. In the first episode, eight or so contestants—who are a mix of real people and catfishes—move into their own isolated apartments within The Circle building, where they can only communicate with other contestants via The Circle, a social media-like computer program that transcribes their messages into text.

Each week, the contestants are asked to rank their fellow contestants. The two highest ranked contestants are named “influencers” and have the power to “block” and eliminate another contestant from the Circle. One by the one, contestants are blocked until there is one contestants left, who is named the top influencer and is awarded $100,000.

So that’s an explainer on how The Circle works. Ahead is what we know about Terilisha from The Circle and what her offline life looks like.

Who is Terilisha from The Circle?

Terilisha is a 34-year-old from Dallas, Texas. In the premiere of The Circle season 2, Terilisha described herself as a “smart cookie” and revealed that math was one of her strong suits as a kid. In fact, in high school she invented her own mathematical theorem, which she named the Terilisha Theorem. She also compared herself to a lion and said she wasn’t about the “kumbaya shit” a.k.a. she’s not there to make friends.

Below is Terilisha’s Circle profile:

“Double degree for the love of science and math. I sing a little, I love a lot. I’m a Leo, vegan, I enjoy yoga and having a great time. No squares in my Circle.”

What is Terilisha’s job and Instagram?

In the first episode of The Circle season 2, Terilisha revealed that she works as a full-time substitute teacher and her students consider her the “cool teacher” because she has blue hair and “takes no shit.” She even lists her occupation in her profile as “The Cool Teacher.”

On her Instagram, @Terilisha, Terilisha also lists her jobs as recording artist, songwriter and actress. She also her own five-song EP on Spotify and Apple music titled The Blue Heart. On her website, Terilisha.com, fans can also shop T-shirts branded with her signature “T” logo.